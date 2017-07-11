Broadway Treatment Center Provides Ocean-Based Therapy through Surfing

Surf Therapy Session at Broadway Treatment Center Surf therapy is about connecting the principles learned in recovery to the process of learning how to surf.

Huntington Beach, California: Broadway Treatment Center is an award winning addiction rehab facility in Orange County, California. Broadway is now among the few local drug and alcohol addiction treatment centers that provide surf therapy to their patients. Clients will start participating in ocean therapy sessions by surfing with a trained instructor. Surf therapy has been proven to help people overcome a wide variety of cognitive and behavioral conditions, one of them being addiction.

Surfing is a great way for an individual to regain health and wellness by physically building up their strength, coordination, balance, and stamina. The physical challenges that surfing requires allows clients to regain self-control that was lost during addiction. Not to mention they start feeling better and looking healthy, which are wonderful perks to supplement their new found sobriety. As clients become more confident in their surfing abilities they begin to see themselves as a healthy, functioning, and contributing adult.

Many therapists believe that surfing teaches individuals healthy coping mechanisms as they work through the challenges the ocean presents them with. In turn, this teaches them life skills and healthy ways to cope with everyday challenges they face in addiction recovery. As anyone who has surfed can tell you, there will be a time where you experience failure. You will inevitably fall off your board and into the water. This repetition of failing and trying again is a great lesson for a newly sober individual. It teaches them how to deal with failure and mistakes in a healthy way by keeping their head up and continuing to move forward.

Surfing is a very physically demanding activity that requires focus and strength. It releases endorphins in the brain that are associated with happiness and pleasure. Surfing also reinforces self-confidence and self-esteem through the freedom and independence it fosters. People that are working to overcome addiction often struggle daily with the uncomfortable symptoms of their recovery. Surf therapy has been proven to alleviate symptoms such as:



Anxiety

Depression

Insomnia

Fatigue

Episodic anger or rage

Isolation

Inability to concentrate

About Broadway Treatment Center:

Broadway Treatment Center is a drug and alcohol rehabilitation center located in Orange County, California. It was founded in 2012 and has quickly become one of the premier addiction treatment centers in Southern California. Broadway provides a multidisciplinary approach to addiction recovery. Their repertoire of services is constantly expanding with innovative therapies and improving technologies. Their goal is to be able to provide problem specific treatment options to personally accommodate each one of their clients.

For more information regarding Broadway Treatment Center visit http://www.broadwaytreatmentcenter.com