The groundbreaking book represents the first time a devotional has woven together the distinct voices and perspectives of a survivor of childhood abuse, a preacher and a counselor.

Adult survivors of childhood abuse and their loved ones -- along with therapists, counselors, ministry staff, and all other professionals and caregivers who aid in the recovery and healing process -- are invited to explore a new groundbreaking daily devotional book that is being hailed by grateful readers as a “ray of light” and a “must-have”: “What We’re Afraid to Ask: 365 Days of Healing for Adult Survivors of Childhood Abuse.”

The 384-page book, which is available at Amazon.com (paperback and Kindle) and published by Circle Books, was co-written by Sherri L. Board, Jon M. Fleetwood, and Anna M. Jones. Board received her M.A. in Clinical Christian Counseling, is a Certified Temperament Counselor, and a survivor of childhood abuse. Fleetwood is the Worship Director at Sanctify Church in Orange, California, where he also preaches and teaches. Jones holds a M.S. in Clinical Psychology from Vanguard University of Southern California, and specializes in helping survivors cope with their abusive past.

With clarity, competence and compassion, the authors explain how Christianity provides the ideal foundation and framework to help survivors answer difficult questions, and ultimately redirect their attention towards Jesus Christ in whom there is infinite hope. The book represents the first time a devotional has woven together the distinct voices and perspectives of a survivor of childhood abuse, a preacher and a counselor.

“When children experience abuse, it can shatter their souls and their trust in God,” noted Bill Gaultiere, PhD, author of “Your Best Life in Jesus’ Easy Yoke” and co-host of the weekly podcast: Soul Talks with Bill & Kristi Gaultiere. “Here’s a resource that puts words to the questions that broken hearts wrestle with, and offers new thoughts and prayers to open the path of healing.”

“Our book is a unique collection of biblical and psychological truths that so many people desperately need, but cannot easily get from the resources that are currently available to them,” commented Sherri L. Board, who is based in Southern California. “The response we’ve received so far has been truly astonishing and inspiring. We’re honored and humbled to help people rediscover and affirm their Christian faith, while healing from the pain and trauma of their past.”

More information on this new groundbreaking daily devotional book “What We’re Afraid to Ask: 365 Days of Healing for Adult Survivors of Childhood Abuse” is available on the book’s website at http://www.whatwereafraidtoask.com, and Facebook page http://www.facebook.com/whatwereafraidtoask.

For all other details and information, including media inquiries and reviewer requests, email whatwereafraidtoask(at)outlook(dot)com.