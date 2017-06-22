Group enjoys dinner during Sound Royalties Advisory Board meeting We’ve needed a good option like Sound Royalties. The company’s flexible model works great for songwriters in a variety of situations...

Sound Royalties, LLC, an innovative company transforming the way that music professionals fund their creativity, held its quarterly advisory board meeting on June 8 and 9 at the Grand Beach Hotel in Miami Beach.

In attendance were Sound Royalties Founder and CEO Alex Heiche, Vice President of Writer-Publisher and Industry Relations at BMI Charlie Feldman, Vice Chairman and Senior Advisor at SESAC Pat Collins, industry-leading songwriter and former President of Nashville Songwriter’s Association International Steve Bogard, and respected music attorney and Co-Founder and Executive Director of BESLA Kendall Minter, among others.

Sound Royalties is a specialty finance company that offers royalty advances to songwriters, producers, and artists, looking at the music rather than the individual, to help them secure needed capital in order to advance their careers, and without ever seeking to buy or permanently own the rights to their music. The company has seen great success, helping hundreds of creative professionals, and becoming well-known in the music community as the go-to source for next-generation funding strategies that fit the artistic lifestyle.

At the quarterly advisory meeting, members evaluated the company’s past achievements and outlined upcoming goals. The attendees also discussed current issues in the ever-evolving industry, and how Sound Royalties fills a funding void that has long left music professionals with few viable or attractive options.

“It’s good to see a company like Sound Royalties emerge, which understand the periodic financial needs of music professionals and genuinely wants to help them succeed,” said Collins. “Thanks to the company’s innovative approach, songwriters and other creatives now have a funding alternative that does not require pledging their copyrights. I am excited to join the Sound Royalties Advisory Board, and look forward to being a part of their acceptance and growth as a financial solution for creators.”

Fellow Advisory Board member, Steve Bogard added: “Deep down, songwriters and artists don’t want to sell their catalogues, especially writer’s shares, so borrowing from a company that might result in losing your copyrights is a dangerous last resort. We’ve needed a good option like Sound Royalties. The company’s flexible model works great for songwriters in a variety of situations – a young writer who hasn’t established credit yet, an artist who wants to fund a new project, or an experienced songwriter managing multiple revenue streams.”

Reflecting on the board meeting, Sound Royalties Founder and CEO Alex Heiche stated: “We’re fortunate to have assembled an incredible group of industry experts for the Sound Royalties Advisory Board. This month’s meeting featured a lively discussion about the current and future state of the music business, and allowed us to garner great insights that will empower Sound Royalties to help even more music professionals grow and advance their careers without money ever getting in the way of their creativity. I’m excited to say that the future of Sound Royalties is incredibly bright.”

Always in tune to the industry’s latest news and events, Heiche also attended the National Music Publishers Association’s annual membership meeting and the 48th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Dinner last week following the successful board meeting.

