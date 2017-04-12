The daily practice of envisaging dreams as already complete can rapidly accelerate the achievement of those dreams, goals and ambitions.

The workshop gave insight into visualisation techniques, which has been a crucial tactic for successful people throughout the ages. The practice has even given some high achievers what seems like super-powers, helping them create their dream lives by accomplishing one goal or task at a time with hyper focus and complete confidence. From elite athletes to wealthy businesspeople, top performers in every field use visualisation techniques. The daily practice of envisaging dreams as already complete can rapidly accelerate the achievement of those dreams, goals and ambitions.

Visualising activates the creative subconscious, helping to generate ideas to achieve goals. It programs the brain to more readily perceive and recognise the resources a person will need to achieve their dreams. What’s more, it activates the law of attraction, thereby drawing into one’s life the people, resources, and circumstances needed to achieve goals. In addition, it builds one’s internal motivation to take the necessary actions for success. Jim Carrey is a proponent of this method. At 19, Carrey headed to Hollywood - but like many young actors trying to make it, he found that success was elusive. In 1985, a broke and depressed Carrey wrote himself a check for $10 million for "acting services rendered," post-dated it ten years and kept it in his wallet. The check remained there until it deteriorated, but Carrey eventually made it big: he earned millions for movies like Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and Dumb and Dumber. When his father passed away in 1994, Carrey slipped the check in the casket to be buried. As Akashic Ventures explored in the workshop, Carrey’s experience serves to prove that if you can see it and believe it, it’s a lot easier to achieve it. The company implores its contractors to have belief in their personal goals.

Akashic Ventures create dynamic and engaging spaces to interact with consumers on a face-to-face basis. Their team of highly trained and professional sales contractors work to increase customer acquisitions and promote a positive brand awareness for clients’ brands. With business expenses continuing to rise, companies want a solution that they can trust will give them results. Akashic Ventures bring results on a no win, no fee basis. Their contractors are trained to be the best in the industry, and the company has a desire to exceed expectations continually.