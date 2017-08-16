AltaFlux Corporation Sponsors SAP SuccessFactors’ SuccessConnect® 2017

AltaFlux Corporation Logo AltaFlux’s continued partnership with SAP SuccessFactors is helping companies digitalize and transform their HR processes to accelerate business execution.

AltaFlux Corporation (AltaFlux), a global provider of SAP® SuccessFactors® solutions and services, announced today that the company is a Silver-level sponsor at SAP SuccessFactors’ annual SuccessConnect® conference. SuccessConnect is the premier event for human resources (HR) professionals, where leaders, innovators and influencers will gather to discuss the latest technologies, strategies and best practices for human capital management (HCM) in the digital age. The conference will be held from August 29-31 at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.

SuccessConnect will feature dozens of industry luminaries presenting impactful trends and insights during keynotes and interactive sessions. The event will assemble SAP SuccessFactors executives, customers and partners, including AltaFlux, as well as industry analysts and thought leaders, to discuss major trends impacting HR, new strategies for managing the total workforce and how cutting-edge cloud-based solutions can help build people-centric organizations.

AltaFlux’s continued partnership with SAP SuccessFactors is helping companies digitalize and transform their HR processes to accelerate business execution. AltaFlux was recently identified as a representative vendor in the latest Gartner Market Guide for SAP SuccessFactors Service Providers, and was cited in the Prebuilt Templates, Configurations, and Extensions Speed Deployment section.*

"There is often a misconception that rapid-deployment solutions are limited in scope and functionality, but to meet evolving HR and talent demands, organizations must adapt quickly in this economy to maintain their competitive edge,” said Vijay Nachimuthu, Managing Principal, AltaFlux. “Our Launch Packs were developed based on the commonalities we witnessed over 250+ implementations. We provide a baseline of 60-70%, so our clients are never starting from scratch, and then we fill in with their specific requirements. This enables us to deliver quickly so that they can reap the benefits of the solution.”

AltaFlux’s launch packs, SimpleStart, RapidStart and FlexStart, were built to provide a rapid, scalable path to deploy SAP SuccessFactors solutions. Clients can simply select the launch pack that fits their needs, onboard with AltaFlux and deploy. Each launch pack provides a baseline of pre-built templates using common industry best practices, helping customers to quickly adopt SAP SuccessFactors solutions and achieve their business objectives.

According to Gartner, “Organizations should look for service providers that can bring such accelerators to their engagement to reduce cost, speed implementation, and increase predictability and quality of deliverables.”

“We believe being named by Gartner as a representative vendor reinforces our solutions’ value to our clients,” Nachimuthu said. “We’re looking forward to discussing all of our offerings at SuccessConnect.”

SuccessConnect 2017 is the premier global event for networking, learning about innovative HR technology and thought leadership trends, and sharing best practices about digital transformation. SAP SuccessFactors HCM solutions and customers will be on full display, showcasing how businesses can put people first and help them succeed.

To register and for more information on SuccessConnect 2017, please visit:

http://www.sapsuccessconnect.com/en_us/las-vegas-2017.html

About AltaFlux Corporation

AltaFlux understands what you and your organization need to excel. Whether you need access to reliable employee data or visibility into critical talent processes, we can help you produce rapid results with our proven CimpleGPS methodology. Our innovative and agile cloud solutions are implemented and supported by seasoned experts who’ve delivered consistent excellence across more than 200 cloud-based HCM and talent management projects for our clients—resulting in a 90% customer retention rate. AltaFlux helps you streamline, transform, and optimize your key processes with agile and industry-leading SAP SuccessFactors technology—so you can adapt at the speed of change.

To learn more about AltaFlux Corporation and its SAP SuccessFactors service offerings, visit altaflux.com.

