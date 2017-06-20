Our entire business model is based on the fact that we are not just installing security cameras as many others in our industry do, but we are consulting with you from start to finish in order to provide you with a solution that meets/exceeds your needs.

Total Security Integrated Systems, one of the most experienced in the security systems industry has been selected as the partner of choice by Amtrak to fulfill several projects in various Northeast US locations.

Amtrak is a passenger railroad service that provides medium- and long-distance intercity service in the contiguous United States. Security Executives at the company were concerned that several of their railroad yard facilities may have been vulnerable to theft and vandalism. In particular, the Material Control Areas where Amtrak stores rail equipment and other sensitive materials.

Both the Morrisville, PA and Sunnyside, NY Amtrak yards were selected as the first locations, requiring that a security system upgrade in their Material Control Areas be implemented.

As per Amtrak procurement policies, Total Security was competing against several other firms and needed to meet strict standards including level of experience. The award criteria was a combination of cost, responsiveness, and experience in the installation of security systems.

Michael Ombres, VP of Business Development for Total Security said, "Total Security has enjoyed a partnership with Amtrak in the past, having been awarded a previous contract with Amtrak in Astoria, NY in May 2016. Even though there is very little engagement allowed with a client in an official RFP process, we made sure to follow-up with Amtrak on a regular basis so as to keep the lines of communication open. In the end, we were awarded the contracts because Amtrak determined that we had the most experience with similar scopes of work, while being able to stay within their allocated budget.”

Total Security was awarded both the Morrisville, PA and Sunnyside, NY project contracts on May 8th 2017. They immediately started working on the requirements of the two projects, and even though the physical onsite inspections were not completed, because of their experience and knowledge, they were able to spec out a project based on maps, floor plans, blueprints, and aerial views of the site. They were then able to oversee an efficient security camera installation process, staying on schedule and overcoming any project challenges.

Surveillance cameras were installed to maintain the security of material control areas during off-hours and/or when there is no physical presence in these areas. Additionally, the installed security cameras will allow Amtrak personnel to closely monitor sensitive track equipment, which will help prevent theft and vandalism.

"The multi-camera surveillance systems were placed in a combination of outdoor and indoor locations that Amatrak determined to be sensitive. There were no significant challenges with either of these installations. Both were fairly simple due to the experience of our technicians. “ said Gianpaolo DiMicco, the Co-Owner and VP of Operations for Total Security.

The Morrisville location was completed on May 25th 2017, with the Sunnyside location being completed on June 7th, 2017.

According to Total Security’s Owner and CEO Matthew DiMicco, "We are extremely proud of our partnership with a high-profile organizations such as Amtrak, and we look forward to our continued relationship in the future. Our entire business model is based on the fact that we are not just installing security cameras as many others in our industry do, but we are consulting with you from start to finish in order to provide you with a solution that meets your needs and exceeds your expectations. That is the 'Total Security Way'."

About Total Security:

Total Security is an A+ BBB rated full-service provider of advanced electronic premises surveillance and security solutions on Long Island, including NYC and New Jersey. They have helped numerous businesses and government agencies create safer environments through professional installations and integration of security systems. The company offers a free on-site evaluation for commercial, government, non-profit and residential clients. They can be reached at (516) 775-2304 (New York location) and (201) 594-7233 (New Jersey location).

For more information, visit the company’s website at http://www.totalsecurityny.com/.