The Kelahan Agency, a southern New Hampshire firm offering asset protection and financial planning assistance to communities in and around Merrimack County, is joining the Friends of Manchester Animal Shelter in a charity drive to raise support for regional animal care efforts.

Friends Of Manchester Animal Shelter is a non-profit organization founded in 1996 to support the goal of zero animal population growth in New Hampshire through anti-euthanasia and responsible pet ownership programs. To date, FOMAS has worked to help provide care and find new permanent homes for more than 20,000 animals throughout the state.

“Our goal during this event will be to help provide the Friends Of Manchester Animal Shelter with the resources they need to continue caring for sick, injured, and homeless animals in our community,” says Phil Kelahan, owner and acting director of the Kelahan Agency.

Efforts to generate local assistance for the FOMAS charity drive are currently centered on building a large online following to support the event by harnessing social media and email channels to connect with local residents. Additional efforts to create publicity will include a new article outlining the goals of the charity drive scheduled for publication in the Kelahan Agency online magazine “Our Hometown”: http://kelahanagency.com/magazines/.

The Kelahan Agency is a newer affiliate of the nationwide charity support group “Agents of Change.” As dedicated members of this movement, Kelahan and his team are committed to working to help promote an additional charitable organization operating in southern New Hampshire every sixty days.

Those interested in taking part in the Friends Of Manchester Animal Shelter alongside the Kelahan Agency team are urged to help create a better tomorrow for local animals by clicking the following link: http://kelahanagency.com/causes/giving-local-animals-better-tomorrow/. More information on future charitable causes supported by the Kelahan Agency will be made available on the firm’s Community Causes roster: http://kelahanagency.com/community/.

About The Kelahan Agency

As a Personal Finance Representative in Hooksett, agency owner Phil Kelahan knows many local families. His knowledge and understanding of the people in his community ensures that clients of the Kelahan Agency are provided with an outstanding level of service. Phil and his team look forward to helping families protect the things that are most important – family, home, car and more. The Kelahan Agency also offers clients a preparation strategy for achieving their financial goals. To contact an expert at the Kelahan Agency, visit http://kelahanagency.com/ or call (603) 629-9030.