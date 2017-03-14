APG Cash Drawer Announces Hire of Distribution Channel Manager

Lisa Hughes, Distribution Channel Manager "With the addition of Lisa to our APG distribution team, we’re strengthening our commitment to the channel and our corporate revenue goals.”

APG Cash Drawer, a fast-growing global manufacturer of cash management solutions, announced today the addition of Lisa Hughes to the position of Distribution Channel Manager. In her role, Hughes will oversee relationships with channel contacts, specifically APG’s distributors Ingram Micro, Inc. and ScanSource POS and Barcode. Lisa Hughes joins industry veteran and Channel Manager Ann Klein, who has serviced the APG POS community for over fifteen years.

John Meilahn, APG’s V.P. of Global Sales stated, “We are excited to have Lisa on board. She has extensive business development experience within various channel organizations. Hughes is relationship-driven and will play an integral role in fostering partners and supporting our resellers, ISVs, and distributors with their business objectives. With the addition of Lisa to our APG distribution team, we’re strengthening our commitment to the channel and our corporate revenue goals.”

Based in Hudson, Wisconsin, Lisa Hughes is an inspirational leader with over eighteen years of sales and marketing experience at companies such as Microsoft and Samsung. Having worked closely with various channel organizations such as Ingram Micro, she strives to empower teams to deliver unprecedented bottom-line results. During her tenure with Microsoft, she was recognized for year over year revenue growth, and honored with the inclusion in Microsoft prestigious Presidents Circle of Excellence Gold Club. A powerful presenter and communicator, Lisa’s personal tagline is fostering partners, inspiring excellence, and generating results.

“I am impressed by APG’s culture and ready to meet and support our channel customers,” stated Hughes. “It’s evident that APG is dedicated to building channel relationships and assisting our customers by providing them the resources they need to be successful. I’m thrilled to be a part of that. “

In her free time, Lisa enjoys gourmet cooking, writing, traveling and spending time with her husband and three girls.

Lisa Hughes can be reached at lisa.hughes(at)us.cashdrawer(dot)com or at 763-571-5000 Ext. 130. Ann Klein can be reached at ann.klein(at)us.cashdrawer(dot)com, Ext. 125.

About APG Cash Drawer, LLC – APG Cash Drawer, with over 30 years of experience, manufactures a wide range of highly durable and reliable cash drawers that are delivered quickly to the marketplace. APG has built a reputation as the supplier of choice for cash management solutions for retail, grocery, hospitality, and quick serve for thousands of customers throughout the world. Whether it’s our general application cash drawer, custom designed solutions, or the SMARTtill® Intelligent Cash Drawer, our products and brand are differentiated by our ability to deliver innovative technologies that globally enhance efficiency and security at the point of sale. To learn more about our products, visit http://www.cashdrawer.com or call 763-571-5000. Follow us on Twitter at @apgcashdrawer and on Facebook.