Completo available now for iPhone and iPad

Launched by My Gung Ho LLC and created by management consultant Matt Girvan, in part to help his freelancer wife manage her hectic schedule, Completo takes proven methods from the corporate world – visual management, priority-based scheduling, and focused sprints – and makes them available to freelancers. With a purposefully simple interface, Completo organizes tasks by priority first, and then by both time and category. This allows the user to focus on a smaller, more manageable to-do list that makes the most impact on productivity.

“In the beta test, which included a range of users from CEOs of multi-million-dollar companies to freelancers working on multiple projects at once to working moms juggling everything, users were up to 40% more productive after using Completo for a month,” says Girvan. “Traditional approaches usually involve some amount of multitasking. After researching the concept, it turns out that multitasking is not only nearly impossible to do well, it's also bad for our brains. Starting from that assumption, we were able to create an interface that eliminates the ineffectiveness of multitasking and provides the user with a prioritized, low-stress way to get a lot done.”

Another pet peeve of Girvan's on the task management front? Calendars. "We've all been organizing our to-do lists based on the calendar for years, but that's not what successful companies do -- they arrange tasks based on priority, so you're always knocking off the tasks that are most important to the bottom line first. Why shouldn't individuals take the same approach?"

Completo also bucks the trend of separating work and life task lists. "It's all one life, and what happens when you separate your lists is that most people wind up prioritizing work. By combining it all in one place, the way it is in your actual life, Completo gently forces you to make conscious decisions about where you're spending your time. If you're bumping something for your kid off your priority list to add something for work, you have to think about it and decide if it's really worth doing."

Additional features of the Completo app include the ability to add sub-tasks for complicated projects, attach notes or photos to any task, and set logical reminders. Users can also set tasks to automatically recur -- so they’ll never forget a monthly meeting or miss a rent payment again.

Soon-to-be released features include sharing and pre-set task lists. The app uses the freemium model and is free and fully featured up to 25 tasks. Users can subscribe to Completo for $4.99 a month to unlock unlimited tasks, subtasks, and uploads.

Complete is available for iPhone and iPad and can be downloaded from the App Store at: https://itunes.apple.com/app/completo-priority-based-to/id917800959

About My Gung Ho

My Gung Ho is a developer of apps that take proven Fortune 50 business strategies and make them accessible to individuals seeking to improve their lives. The company's apps include Completo - the priority-based task app for freelancers; Yaldi - a KPI app for startups and small businesses; and GungHo - a data tracking app aimed at personal well-being.

About Matt Girvan

My Gung Ho founder Matt Girvan worked in the automotive industry for more than a decade, including a stint in Japan where he lived and breathed the concept of "continuous improvement," before working as a consultant for various Fortune 50 companies. He now lives in Truckee, Ca and continues to consult with companies all over the world.

View the full Press Release in the appshout! Newsroom at: http://d.pr/wpAo