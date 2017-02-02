New Artisan Salt Co. packaging We are thrilled at the remarkable response we received from buyers during the Fancy Food Show.

SaltWorks®, Inc. announced today that, due to an overwhelmingly positive customer response, it sold out of stock quantities of the new Artisan® Salt Company packaging line launched during the Specialty Food Association Winter Fancy Food Show on January 22-24, 2017 in San Francisco, CA.

SaltWorks debuted three gorgeously reimagined and innovative packaging designs during the show for its gourmet and specialty sea salt brand Artisan Salt Co. The line includes a boutique glass jar with sustainably harvested American black walnut lid, new ergonomically-designed salt shakers, and cutting-edge infinitely adjustable ceramic salt grinders.

The leader of the gourmet salt industry, SaltWorks first launched the Artisan brand in 2005. It was the first complete sea salt product line on the market. The highly-anticipated reimagined packaging is the result of years of design and development by SaltWorks' engineering team.

"We are thrilled at the remarkable response we received from buyers during the Fancy Food Show," said Mark Zoske, CEO of SaltWorks. "We greatly appreciate our customers' enthusiasm for the new packaging and their patience as we work hard to deliver the reimagined Artisan line to retailers as quickly as possible."

Production on the new packaging began in early January in SaltWorks' state-of-the-art salt facility in Washington State. Deliveries for initial orders have already begun, and SaltWorks anticipates all additional orders placed after the Fancy Food Show will begin shipping to customers in early March 2017. The company's new packaging lines are up and running at peak performance, filling about 12,000 units per day.

Wholesale customers can continue to place pre-orders for all new Artisan packaging styles on SaltWorks' wholesale website. Wholesalers and distributors interested in carrying the new Artisan line can also contact SaltWorks at (800) 353-7258.

About SaltWorks®, Inc.

The most trusted name in the salt business, SaltWorks has been satisfying salt enthusiasts around the world since 2001. Serving wholesale, distributor, and bulk customers as well as individual consumers, SaltWorks offers a superior selection of the highest quality all-natural sea and mineral salts in a range of exact grain sizes and quantities to suit any application. The first and largest specialty salt company in the world, SaltWorks truly pioneered the gourmet salt business and produces the finest brands including Artisan® Salt Company, Ancient Ocean® Himalayan Pink Salt, Fusion® naturally flavored salts, Pure Ocean® Atlantic Sea Salt, Pacific Blue® Kosher Flake Sea Salt, Ultra Epsom® and Bokek® Premium Dead Sea Salt. SaltWorks continues to revolutionize the natural salt industry with its steadfast dedication to innovation, product integrity and world-class customer service. Proudly certified SQF Level 2 with an Excellent rating, SaltWorks is also fully HAACP and GMP accredited by NSF International®. All SaltWorks products are all natural, kosher certified and guaranteed for purity and quality.