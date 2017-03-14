This year’s event is planned for March 18, 2017, and will have the theme of “Hats Off to 10 Years” in recognition of the school’s 10-year anniversary.

Each year, Atlanta special needs school, Cumberland Academy of Georgia, hosts a themed gala to raise funds for academic opportunities. This year’s event is planned for March 18, 2017, and will have the theme of “Hats Off to 10 Years” in recognition of the school’s 10-year anniversary.

The evening will kick off at 6:30 p.m., and include a dinner, whiskey and wine tasting, dancing, casino-style games, and live and silent auctions. This year’s auction will include many amazing items, including a vacation on a private island in Belize, a week-long trip to the Bahamas, and a Conan O’Brian package which includes tickets to the show, an opportunity to meet the producer, and hotel accommodations.

Guests are asked to come wearing their favorite hats, and the hat chosen as “best hat” will be awarded a prize. Patrons of the school will receive special 10-year pins to recognize their support for the last 10 years.

At every spring gala, Cumberland honors an individual or organization for their contribution to the school. This year’s gala will be held in honor of Trisha Bell, who helped institute the school’s counseling team—something Cumberland prides itself on. On any given day, 5 to 6 counselors are usually present at the school, providing a high ratio of counselors to students. This high level of support available to students makes Cumberland’s counseling program very unique.

“The value that Trisha has added is remarkable,” says Debbi Scarborough, founding director of Cumberland Academy of Georgia. “Her work makes us different and helps us stand out from the other schools. For us to have such a strong counseling team and her support since our founding is something we are extremely grateful for.”

Net proceeds raised during the event will directly benefit Cumberland Academy of Georgia. “The money we raise will go towards the renovation of our school kitchen into a ‘living laboratory,’ which will be set up to help students learn life skills like cooking,” Scarborough explains.

The “Hats Off” gala will take place at Cumberland Academy of Georgia, located at 650-A Mount Vernon Highway NE, Atlanta, Georgia, 30328.

Tickets to attend the gala can be purchased at https://cumberlandacademy.org/support/annual-gala/ or by calling the school at 404-835-9000. Anyone who cannot attend but would like to contribute to Cumberland Academy of Georgia is invited to make a donation of any amount at https://cumberlandacademy.org/support/donate/.

About Cumberland Academy of Georgia:

Cumberland Academy of Georgia specializes in the needs of students in grades 4 through 12 who have high-functioning autism, Asperger’s syndrome, attention deficit disorder (ADD), attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and learning disabilities. Cumberland was founded in 2007 by Debbi and Matthew Scarborough, and is a fully-accredited, independent, non-profit school that seeks to provide a safe and supportive academic atmosphere for its students. Cumberland accepts applications year-round. To schedule a family tour, please contact Terri Brooks, director of admissions, at 404-835-9000, or emailadmissions@cumberlandacademy.org.