Atmosera, a premier Microsoft Azure solutions provider, is actively working with customers who seek to meet the requirements under the Health Information Trust Alliance (HITRUST) Common Security Framework (CSF). HITRUST comprises a robust set of security requirements and controls designed and maintained to keep confidential data safe and secure. It is the next evolution for many healthcare providers who seek to demonstrate their commitment to keeping patient data secure and private.

Atmosera has enabled customers to meet compliance and regulatory requirements since 2011. Customers benefit from a methodology which encompasses design through deployment and focuses on delivering solutions which are realistically implementable. Atmosera’s compliance services span the entire computing stack, from connectivity to applications, with stringent physical and logical security controls. This includes private clouds and public clouds in Azure which recently became HITRUST certified. HITRUST is similar to PCI-DSS in the way it recommends for controls to be implemented. Atmosera is leveraging its PCI-DSS experience to extend its compliance cloud and offer customers seeking HITRUST compliance an environment which will satisfy audit requirements.

“We always put security first in all our deployments and strive to architect and maintain clouds which deliver peace of mind for our customers,” said Jared Cheney, Atmosera’s Senior Vice President of Client Operations. “HITRUST is a specific security implementation which goes beyond HIPAA/HITECH. It delivers a framework with more comprehensive controls which is the right evolution for many of our healthcare customers who want to ensure their data is safe and want the certification to prove it.”

In addition to HITRUST, Atmosera offers a comprehensive compliance cloud which has enabled customers to successfully meet the compliance needs for the following standards:



HIPAA/HITECH – the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability (HIPAA) and Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) acts focus on protecting healthcare information. Atmosera meets all operational, administrative, technical and physical security controls to achieve a state of compliancy of “1,” demonstrating strong design in every respect.

PCI-DSS Level 1 – the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS) focuses on protecting online financial payments. Atmosera achieved the highest certification level designated for any service provider that stores, processes and/or transmits over 300,000 transactions annually.

IRS-1075 – the Internal Revenue Service Publication 1075 (IRS-1075) provides guidance for US government agencies and their agents to protect Federal Tax Information (FTI). Atmosera has architected and deployed environments for customers who will seek certification in 2017.

SSAE 16 – the Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements 16 (SSAE 16) is a widely-recognized audit standard maintained by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Atmosera has a long tenure meeting this compliance standard and has an SSAE audit report to provide independent third party verification regarding the state of internal controls that govern the services provided to customers.

