Sparks rings by Audrius Krulis. 18K yellow gold, pink and red tourmaline, pink sapphires, ruby, and white diamonds Like a spark turning into a flame, the emotion on wings spread wide, this collection is inspired by the excitement of love. I hope it finds its way into amorous hearts this Valentine’s Day. Past News Releases RSS Holiday Staples Take on a...

Once a year Valentine’s Day comes around, the holiday quintessentially associated with love. Audrius Krulis, couture fine jewelry designer, has developed a mini-capsule collection, Spark of Love, inspired by his vision of honoring cupid’s feast.

Earrings in the Spark of Love collection are composed of 18K gold and diamond feathers, adding the right amount of glamour to any outfit, day or night. An aesthetic expression of soaring love, these earrings take the concept of the feather and the high of romance, elevating it into the gift every woman wants to open on February 14th. With three uniquely stunning looks, and one earring style displaying a pair of aquamarine marquises, no one will be able to take their eyes off the woman wearing them.

In his signature tribute to Saint Valentine, Krulis has created “Sparks” rings, a collection of nine stunning cocktail rings, ranging in gemstone colors from light pink to a deep red, incorporating tourmaline, pink sapphires, ruby and opal. As a February the 14th color block, Audrius constructed complimentary shapes and colors in a variety of sizes, hearkening the pinks and reds of love and lovers, alongside play of color.

Audrius Krulis says of his Spark of Love collection, “Like a spark turning into a flame, the emotion on wings spread wide, this collection is inspired by the excitement of love. I hope it finds its way into amorous hearts this Valentine’s Day.”

Each piece comes in Audrius Krulis signature packaging, elegant and perfect to gift as is. For more information regarding Audrius Krulis, visit http://www.audriuskrulis.com/ or email through the contact page on the company website. For press inquiries regarding this release, contact Olga Gonzalez at Pietra PR at 212-913-9761 or email info(at)pietrapr(dot)com.