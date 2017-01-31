PCG has announced that CarChat24 has won the 2017 Automotive Website Award in the Website Merchandising category for the third consecutive year. The award was presented concurrent with the 100th NADA Conference.

CarChat24 is a 24/7 availability live chat service for automotive dealerships that gathers lead information from visitors who previously would have left the dealership's website anonymously. The platform uses A/B split testing and only offers solutions that have delivered results. This system provides a professional, comprehensive interaction that fulfills the customer’s need for immediate information, ultimately guiding them to the showroom. Past awards were for best software in the industry including best UI, best analytics and best tools for the chat operator. This still stands.

“We are very proud to accept this award, and happy to be recognized for staying ahead of the curve by offering innovations that really help improve sales for our clients,” said CarChat24 President and CEO, Shereef Moawad, who started the industry-leading live chat software and support company to help automotive dealers generate more quality sales leads through their websites. “We are looking forward to an exciting 2017 with new releases to improve our clients' sales.”

New features coming to CarChat24 this year are Hot Video Transfer, Facebook Chat, and Quick Phone Connect.

“CarChat24 makes up one third of deals sourced to my website! About 15% convert into sales,” commented Dwayne Roemer, Internet Sales Manager of Varsity CDJR, a CarChat24 client.

The online tools dealers need to connect, engage, and convert shoppers are constantly changing. The way the consumer is using technology to shop for a vehicle is also changing. Award recipients in the Website Merchandising category continue to enhance existing products and deliver new solutions to help this area of our industry grow.

More About CarChat24.com ( https://www.carchat24.com )

CarChat24 provides 24/7 hosted Live Chat Support & Dealer Chat Software for new and used car dealership websites. CarChat24 helps dealers sell more vehicles by converting a higher percentage of their website visitors into quality leads. Since 2007, CarChat24 has been helping car dealers improve their sales and customer service on the Internet. Our mission is to empower car dealers with cutting edge live chat technology, and provide the professional staff and superior processes needed to obtain the best possible results. We are committed to helping our clients get the best return on investment from their websites. We strive to make our support service the very best and are always looking for innovative ways to give our dealers the edge over their competition.

For more information visit https://www.carchat24.com or call 1-800-510-7567

More About the 2017 AWA Awards ( http://www.awa.autos )

The Automotive Website Awards took place following the first day of the National Automotive Dealers Association (NADA) Convention. The Hyatt Regency New Orleans hosted the award show which presented 37 awards to the best website and technology products on the market for car dealers, and one individual.