AvePoint, the Microsoft Cloud expert, has been named the 2017 Microsoft U.S. Public Sector Federal Cloud (Consumption) Partner of the Year. The company was recognized for excellence and achievement among Microsoft partners who are transforming organizations via the cloud and producing exceptional results for U.S. government.

In addition to this recognition, AvePoint was honored by Microsoft in July as Microsoft Partner of the Year for Microsoft CityNext for its AvePoint Citizen Services solution which is deployed in Azure and available in Microsoft AppSource. AvePoint was also selected as Microsoft Partner of the Year for U.S. EPG ISV Business Productivity.

“We are honored to be recognized by Microsoft for our work. However, AvePoint doesn’t simply rest on those achievements. We are always striving to support our U.S. public sector customers with solutions that can ensure that their data is well secured, compliant and meeting their mission critical needs in the modern workplace,” said Tarek Shamounki, AvePoint Senior Vice President of Federal.

“Microsoft prides itself on working with world class partners to help us support the U.S. government and the millions of U.S. citizens they serve. AvePoint continues to do exceptional work and closely aligns with Microsoft’s goal of facilitating the U.S. government’s digital transformation journey,” said Greg Myers, Microsoft Vice President of Federal.

The announcement was made at the 2017 Microsoft U.S. Public Sector Industry Solution University (ISU) which was held in Bellevue, Washington from July 31-August 3, 2017.

About AvePoint

AvePoint is the Microsoft Cloud expert. Over 15,000 companies and 5 million cloud users worldwide trust AvePoint to accelerate the migration, management, and protection of their Office 365 and SharePoint data. AvePoint’s integrated cloud, hybrid, and on-premises software solutions are enhanced by 24/7 support and award-winning services. Organizations across six continents and all industries rely on AvePoint to ease transition to the Microsoft Cloud, increase IT administrator productivity, and satisfy governance and compliance objectives.

A four-time Microsoft Partner of the Year, AvePoint has been named to the Inc. 500|5000 six times and the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ five times. AvePoint is a Microsoft Global ISV Partner, a Microsoft Gold Partner in Application Development, Cloud Platform, Cloud Productivity, and Collaboration and Content, and a U.S. Government GSA provider via strategic partnerships. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is privately held and headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

AvePoint Media Contact

Vanessa Copeland – Senior Public Relations Manager

Tel: 804.372.8080 x3229

Email: Vanessa.Copeland(at)avepoint(dot)com

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.