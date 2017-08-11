Cyber Experts to Gather for Aviation Security Conference

The Cyber Senate is a growing network and information triage, creating a common voice for the Cyber Security industry. Cyber Senate events are must for anyone taking on defensive posture and want to manage cyber risks instead reactively running around the next exposure/threat/breach.

Taking place at the Marriott Hotel in Regent’s Park on the 21st and 22nd November, the event will explore how to manage the tension between the ‘smart’ aviation industry and the inevitable security threat caused by the use of new digital technology.

Addressing key issues such as supply chain and third party risk, the importance of information sharing and collaboration, incident response and the integration of cyber security and safety, the event will explore how both the cyber security and aviation industries can work together to mitigate risks and improve safety without compromising efficiency.

As part of the event, there will be a number of panel sessions covering topics such as public and private information sharing, developing a culture of awareness, managing the skills gap and IT and operational technology convergence.

A number of experts in both the global aviation industry and security sector are also confirmed as speakers at the event. These include:



Filippos Komninos, Athens International Airport S.A., Information Security Specialist

Chris Blask, US ICS ISAC, Unisys Director Industrial Control Security

Jonas Jorgensen, Copenhagen Airports, IT Director

John Hird, Eurocontrol, ATM & Cyber Security Senior Expert Directorate

Mike Heath, Calgary Airport Authority, Information Security Lead

Anson Fong, Los Angeles World Airports, Chief Information Security Officer

Peter Williams, Manchester Airports Group (MAG), Chief Information Security Officer

Kevin Borley, Bristol Airport, Head of IT and Innovation

Chris Johnson, University of Glasgow, Head of Computing

Fazle R Quasha, Fort McMurray Airport Authority, Manager Information Technologies

Ladislav Kašpar, Czech Airlines, j.s.c., Head of Security and Emergency Response Planning

Paul Hunton, Hunton Woods, Digital Forensics Expert

Discussing the event, Founder James Nesbitt of the Cyber Senate commented: "The aviation industry is evolving rapidly and the integration of numerous smart technologies in areas such as airports, aircrafts and control towers will undoubtedly help drive the sector forward.

“This tech brings with it many benefits, in everything from enhancing the customer experience to enabling asset owners to be more easily able to troubleshoot problems before they arise. However, it also makes aviation assets vulnerable to cyber threat and, perhaps in aviationmore so than in any other industry, security breaches have the potential to be truly catastrophic.

“Cyber threats to the aviation industry are constantly evolving and asset owners must ensure that they have the most up-to-date strategies to ensure that they can manage them. This event will help them do that.”