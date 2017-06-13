No matter how a person is involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, there is a real chance of litigating an issue. Litigating in bankruptcy court, however, is very different than in any other federal or state court. The customs, rules and players are all different. This Financial Poise webinar series can enhance the knowledge of a general litigator or a business person who has never had to fight in bankruptcy court. Expert panelists explain how to understand the more commonly litigated issues in bankruptcy cases.

The 3rd episode of the "Bankruptcy Battle Royale - Common Litigation Scenarios" series features Moderator Lisa Vandesteeg of Sugar Felsenthal Grais & Hammer. Lisa is joined by Leanne Prendergast of Fisher Broyles, Chris Wick of Hahn Loeser, and Russell C. Silberglied of Richards Layton & Finger.

Most U.S. businesses of any meaningful size have a line of credit or term loan with a bank (or other lender). A lien on the assets of that business secures the loan/line of credit. One of the strongest tools in a secured lender’s toolbox is the ability to ask the bankruptcy court to lift or modify the automatic stay. This tool allows the secured lender to get to its collateral.

Needless to say, the debtor will often oppose the lender’s request. This is one of many litigation aspects surrounding the automatic stay. The bankruptcy code identifies specific circumstances under which relief from the stay is permitted. Commonly, there is litigation over whether the requisite conditions exist. This webinar discusses the scope of the automatic stay and the procedure and grounds for seeking relief.

