Davidson & Licht, an authorized Rolex watch dealer serving the entire San Francisco Bay Area from San Jose to San Francisco, Walnut Creek to Palo Alto, is proud to announce its participation in a new and unique Rolex program. Customers can now visit the official Rolex website to customize a Rolex watch, get pricing, and then visit Davidson & Licht to order that exact Rolex combination.

"Perhaps the only watch better than the style of a Rolex would be a customized Rolex watch," explained Jason Licht, marketing manager for Davidson and Licht. "This new program caters to the San Francisco Bay Area's love of instant technology, allowing a watch lover to visit the official Rolex website, browse watches, customize them, and then visit Davidson & Licht, in either our Santa Clara / San Jose store or our Walnut Creek store, to place their order. It's very exciting!"

Persons interested in exploring this new online process for customizing and pricing a Rolex should visit Davidson & Licht's Rolex watch page at http://www.davidsonandlicht.com/designer/rolex/. Next, click on 'Find a Rolex.' They are then transported to the official Rolex website where they can customize their watch prior to purchasing at Davidso & Licht.

It should also be noted that Davidson & Licht offers full-service Rolex watch repair services for consumers in Walnut Creek, Santa Clara, San Jose and other San Francisco Bay Area cities. To learn more, interested persons can visit http://www.davidsonandlicht.com/watch-repair/, which has information on the full range of services offered in watch repair from the company's Walnut Creek headquarters. Persons near to San Jose or Santa Clara can drop their Rolex watch off at those locations for repair and service as well.

ROLEX WATCH SELECTION IN THE SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA

Known for its affluent, trendy consumers, the San Francisco Bay Area is home to both the technological and style cognoscenti (those who work at Google, Facebook, and Apple). For this reason, Rolex watches remain very popular among Bay Area consumers, who may have an Apple watch for day-to-day wear, and a Rolex watch for special occasions. Many mix and match their Rolex watches with their Apple watches, as well as wearing other key brands. Nothing says style like Rolex, however. This new program by Davidson & Licht brings some of the technological sophistication of online purchasing and customization to the Rolex brand. In this way, Bay Area consumers can, "have their cake and eat it too," getting a classic Rolex watch design and enjoying a technologically based shopping experience. Anyone interested in Rolex and living in the Bay Area will surely benefit from this new way to purchase a Rolex.

About Davidson & Licht Jewelers

Davidson & Licht (http://www.davidsonandlicht.com/) is one of the San Francisco Bay Area's top jewelers, with jewelry stores in Walnut Creek and in Santa Clara / San Jose in the Valley Fair mall. With a storied history, the company boasts the Bay Area's finest selection of engagement rings, wedding bands, and other fine jewelry for weddings and anniversaries. Besides carrying the best jewelry designers from Marco Bicego to Hearts on Fire, Mikimoto to Robert Coin and everything in between, the company also offers in-house Rolex watch repair.

Media Relations. 925-935-0940