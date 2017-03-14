Angie Kenyon Angie Kenyon's wealth of real estate knowledge, market expertise, and restaurant experience will add tremendous value as we move forward with our growth plan throughout Florida. Past News Releases RSS

BBX Capital is pleased to announce that it has named Angie Kenyon as Vice President of Real Estate for their MOD Pizza (“MOD”) Franchise in Florida. BBX Capital is MOD’s exclusive franchisee for the state of Florida with the goal of developing up to 60 MOD locations throughout the state over the next five to seven years.

“We are pleased to welcome Angie to our organization,” commented Jarett Levan, President of BBX Capital. “Angie’s wealth of real estate knowledge, market expertise, and restaurant experience will add tremendous value as we move forward with our growth plan throughout Florida.”

Kenyon comes to BBX Capital as a real estate executive with over 20 years of real estate experience and was most recently Regional Director of Real Estate for Pei Wei where she oversaw the opening of more than 50 restaurant locations in Florida and throughout the Eastern United States. At Pei Wei she was involved in all areas of real estate including market analysis, site acquisition, lease negotiations, and contracts. She was also Director of Development for Starbucks where she oversaw the opening of approximately 230 stores for the Florida region. Additionally, Kenyon has represented brands including Burger King, Dunkin Brands, Lime Fresh Mexican Grill and Hurricane Grill and Wings. Kenyon previously served as the President of the Miami-Dade County International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC).

MOD currently has over 200 locations across 20 states and the United Kingdom. Founded by entrepreneurs Scott and Ally Svenson, MOD was inspired by the couple’s love of Italian street-style pizza, their desire for authentic, affordable and fast dining options for their busy family and the idea that a great company could be built around people. The Svensons bring their experience from building two highly successful concepts - Seattle Coffee Company and Carluccio's. MOD's team of advisors and executives bring experience from well-known brands such as Starbucks, Disney, McDonald's, Dunkin Donuts, Drugstore.com and T-Mobile.

About BBX Capital Corporation:

BBX Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BBXT; BBXTB), formerly BFC Financial Corporation, is a diversified holding company whose principal activities are its ownership of Bluegreen Corporation and, through its Real Estate and Middle Market Divisions, the acquisition, ownership and management of joint ventures and investments in real estate and real estate development projects and middle market operating businesses. To Learn more, visit BBXCapital.com.

About MOD Pizza:

A pioneer of the fast casual pizza segment, MOD Pizza was founded in Seattle in 2008 by entrepreneurs Scott and Ally Svenson. MOD's individual artisan-style pizzas and salads are made on demand, letting customers choose whatever they like from over 30 toppings, all for one set price. At the core of MOD is a purpose-led culture that’s committed to being a force for good in the community – creating not only a cool place to eat, but an inspired place to work. MOD was ranked as America’s fastest growing chain restaurant by Technomic; earned a spot on the 2016 Inc. 500 list as one of America’s fastest-growing private companies; and was recognized by Fortune as one of the 20 best workplaces in retail for its progressive hiring practices and career-growth opportunities. MOD currently has more than 200 locations across 20 states and the UK. To learn more, visit MODPizza.com.