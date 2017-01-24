Beckwood Press launches new website for manufacturers and engineers Beckwood's new website offers manufacturers and engineers a customized experience with articles and technologies relevant to their needs. - Josh Dixon, Director of Sales and Marketing

Beckwood Press Company, a leading manufacturer of custom hydraulic presses and automation systems and the Triform line of specialty forming equipment, is pleased to announce the launch of their new website. Designed with manufacturers in mind, the new beckwoodpress.com features a simplified menu structure, streamlined paths of discovery, and a responsive layout for all platforms. The site also offers in-depth information about forming applications, press frame styles, and maintenance strategies.

The primary objective of this site redevelopment was to give visitors more resources while simplifying their experience. The new website offers a great Education Center where visitors can learn about new forming technologies and old technologies being used in new ways. It also hosts articles, white papers, videos, success stories, and more.

“Our new website offers users a ‘customized’ experience with articles and technologies relevant to the specific needs of manufacturers and informative videos that illustrate the complexities of various manufacturing processes,” says Josh Dixon, Beckwood’s Director of Sales & Marketing. “Whether you’re a young engineer researching an upcoming equipment purchase or a seasoned plant manager looking to make your operation more efficient, you’re sure to gain inspiration and insight about the topics most important to you.”

About Beckwood Press Company

Beckwood Press Company is a leading hydraulic press manufacturer, located in St. Louis, MO USA. They offer quality, custom hydraulic presses for virtually every industry and application, including a line of temperature controlled presses for compression molding, composite forming and high-temperature Hot Forming / SPF applications. Beckwood also manufactures the Triform line of Sheet Hydroforming Presses in both Fluid Cell and Deep Draw configurations, hydraulic ring expanders / sizers, hot joggle presses, as well as a line of stretch forming machines for both extrusion, sheet / leading edge applications. Get the latest news from Beckwood at http://www.beckwoodpress.com/news.