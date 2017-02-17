Best10WebsiteBuilders.com Scholarship Best10WebsiteBuilders.com has decided to use some of their resources in helping students achieve their academic goals, while giving back to the community.

Best10WebsiteBuilders.com is ready to show their support to the creative community, and wants to continue to encourage and shape young minds. In doing so, they have set up a scholarship that has $3000 in awards to give to three deserving winners. The scholarship is for students who are currently enrolled or have been accepted into a college or university, is a legal US citizen or a legal permanent resident, and are interested in web design, business, marketing, e-commerce, technology and so on.

Three scholarships will be awarded in total, with $500 for 3rd place, $1000 for 2nd place, and a $1500 scholarship for the 1st place winner.

The Best10WebsiteBuilders.com scholarship was created to encourage the importance of creativity and not just a focus on grades. In addition to supporting and encouraging students to embrace their creative mind and harness their creative spirit, Best10WebsiteBuilders.com has decided to use some of their resources in helping students achieve their academic goals, while giving back to the community.

More and more businesses are acknowledging the importance of a well-built website and are leaning more towards online transactions as a norm; thus, it is extremely important to have a solid understanding of how to build a consumer-friendly and well-functioning website. Gaining work experience is important, but, having the opportunity to develop full creative potential and imagination takes practice. This scholarship is yet another way to put all of those skills to practice, while also working on brainstorming skills and the presentation of some original ideas.

Essays must be submitted by April 17, 2017. Winners of the scholarship will be notified by email on May 26, 2017.

A list of the criteria that needs to be met, as well as a list of topics for the required 750-1750 word essay can be found by visiting http://www.Best10WebsiteBuilders.com/scholarship. In addition, contact information, information needed to turn in the application, or any other questions can also be found on this site.