Highlights will be a grand prize drawing for a $1,000 4 Wheel Parts gift certificate, a mechanical bull, Show-n-Shine and full-catered taco fiesta.

4 Wheel Parts, the global leader in off-road performance product sales and installation, is holding a grand opening celebration at its newest retail location in Sheridan, Colorado. This Saturday, March 11, the free, family-friendly event will feature multiple giveaways with a grand prize drawing, discounts on many of the industry’s most desirable aftermarket parts and installation specials. With their continued national expansion in high-gear, 4 Wheel Parts will also be showcasing their newly remodeled store in Fresno, California as they present that location’s grand reopening celebration on Saturday as well.

This weekend, off-road enthusiasts in the Denver Metro area will get a first look at the industry leading, state-of-the-art store showroom and service bay. The Sheridan showroom is designed to be user-friendly with many hands on displays of popular truck, Jeep and SUV parts and accessories while the service bay is equipped for 4x4 installs and modifications for off-road enthusiasts.

“It’s exciting to share the opening of this new store with the area off-road community and celebrate alongside some of our most popular vendors including Wheel Pros, Bestop and ARB 4x4 Accessories,” says Sheridan Store Manager Dustin Moore. “Visitors can enjoy the event and take advantage of great Grand Opening specials while checking out rigs from local club Rock Addicts Racing that competed and finished in the recent King of the Hammers race. Other highlights will be a grand prize drawing for a $1,000 4 Wheel Parts gift certificate, a mechanical bull, Show-n-Shine and full-catered taco fiesta.”

Saturday’s grand opening and grand reopening celebrations in Sheridan and Fresno will each feature industry experts providing tricks and tips on modifying 4x4s and prospective builds. ASE-certified technicians will be at both locations offering substantial installation discounts on select aftermarket parts purchased.

The Sheridan store is the fifth 4 Wheel Parts location in Colorado and brings the company’s expanding roster of retail stores across North America to 78. The new location will be served by Transamerican Auto Parts’ Denver, Colorado distribution center.

What: 4 Wheel Parts Grand Opening Celebration

When: Saturday, March 11 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: Sheridan, CO

4130 S. Federal Blvd.

Sheridan, CO 80110

720-833-9141

What: 4 Wheel Parts Grand Reopening Celebration

When: Saturday, March 11 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: Fresno, CA

4326 N. Blackstone Ave.

Fresno, CA 93726

559-221-0510

Free Admission

About 4 Wheel Parts

4 Wheel Parts is the global leader in truck, Jeep, SUV and off-road performance products. With 78 locations across the U.S. and Canada and growing, 4 Wheel Parts Service Centers install all the products they sell. Maintaining the nation’s largest inventory of off-road tires, wheels, suspension products and LED fog lights, 4 Wheel Parts serves customers across the country and around the globe. Life is Better Off-Road™. Visit them at 4wheelparts.com or call toll-free 877-474-4821.