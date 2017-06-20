“With Mississippi leading our nation in most categories that are harmful to personal health and wellness, it is an opportunity to provide a vehicle that educates, exercises and motivates individuals,” said Mark Wilson Maneval, Ph.D., course instructor.

Tulane’s newly relaunched School of Professional Advancement, in conjunction with the Health and Wellness faculty and students, is offering a health and wellness course titled, “Moving Towards Wellness: Personal Wellness Coaching Class. ” The class is available to Gulf Coast residents who have the desire to change their sedentary lifestyles. Beginning July 10, 2017, at the Tulane Campus in Edgewater Village from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the class will meet two days a week on Mondays and Wednesdays and will run for five weeks.

The course is designed to teach the latest in health and exercise trends while incorporating both recent scientific findings on movement and personally planned exercise as part of each class experience. Participants will be assigned a personal health and wellness student to help them on their move to wellness. All learning and movement activities will be tailored to the participant’s interests and personal wellness findings. The course will culminate with a dinner graduation celebration.

“With Mississippi leading our nation in most categories that are harmful to personal health and wellness, it is an opportunity to provide a vehicle that educates, exercises and motivates individuals,” said Mark Wilson Maneval, Ph.D., course instructor. “The goal is to help change poor health habits into healthy lifestyles.”

The cost of the course is $50.00 and includes a comprehensive wellness assessment, instruction from health and wellness experts, materials and log notebook, weekly help sessions from a Tulane wellness coach-trained student, and a dinner graduation ceremony.

For more information, call 228-388-5769 or visit the Tulane Campus in the Edgewater Village (just west of Edgewater Mall) between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to register. Registration starts June 12, 2017, and runs until July 7, 2017. This class will be limited to the first 20 participants.

NOTE: It is recommended and becomes the responsibility of all participants to have clearance from their physician before engaging in any type of physical activity.

About Mark Wilson Maneval, Ph.D.

Dr. Maneval is an adjunct professor at the Tulane School of Professional Advancement, Gulf Coast Campus, and has been involved in teaching and directing health and wellness courses and programs for over 30 years. All three of his degrees at the baccalaureate, masters, and doctorate levels are in Health and Kinesiology. He has served several terms as an Assistant or Associate Dean of Health and Wellness at the university and college levels. He retired from active teaching and administration in 2010 and is now teaching health and wellness as an adjunct professor at the Tulane Mississippi Coast Campus in Biloxi. Dr. Maneval continues to be active in research and publishing, focusing on the improvement of kinesiology strength and conditioning curriculum in colleges and universities and the effects of specific motivation on various populations.

About Tulane School of Professional Advancement

The School of Professional Advancement offers high-quality, innovative degree and certificate programs in the humanities and in applied fields that are directly relevant to the needs and interests of working adults. The faculty, most of whom are working professionals, ensures programs stay cutting edge and relevant, helping graduates to maximize the value of their degrees. The School of Professional Advancement currently offers 26 undergraduate programs of study and four master’s degree programs on three different campuses, including its Mississippi Coast Campus in Biloxi. New online courses will also be available Fall 2017.