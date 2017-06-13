BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy

BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy (BioPlus), one of the nation’s leading innovative specialty pharmacies, is proud to announce that the charitable Pay It Forward program has donated a total of $250,000 to patient foundations since its inception. BioPlus partners with several non-profit patient foundations by making donations for each prescription referral received at our specialty pharmacy. In addition, BioPlus has connected patients in need with $27 million in patient financial assistance in the form of grants, co-pays, and donations.

“By donating directly to patient foundations such as the Patient Access Network (PAN) Foundation, The Assistance Fund, and the CancerCare Co-Payment Assistance Foundation, we are able to support the non-profits that directly impact patients who might not have been able to afford their important medications,” says Barbara Weller, Senior Vice President of Finance at BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy. “Our Pay It Forward program links closely to BioPlus’ 2-Hour Patient Acceptance Guarantee which ensures patients and their physicians a fast turn-around from patient referral to acceptance,” adds Weller.

Non-profit patient foundations provide financial assistance to patients in financial need to help cover high co-pays and deductibles during treatment for complex diseases. Without this assistance, many patients might not be able to afford essential, life-saving medications. To further support patients seeking financial assistance, BioPlus helps process foundation paperwork and stays on top of grant renewals to help ensure that patients avoid treatment interruptions.

The dedication and hard work of BioPlus for patients earned kudos from the Zitter Health Insights Specialty Pharmacy Physician Office Staff Satisfaction Survey (second half of 2016, 10/24 – 12/5 2016), which surveyed 2,201 physician office personnel from physician offices nationwide which encompassed 14 medical specialties. “This survey reported that, when it comes to financial assistance programs, we are doing an excellent job informing physician offices about the various programs. In fact, survey respondents shared that our education in this area exceeds even that done by manufacturer representatives,” shared Weller.

The Zitter survey also determined that BioPlus earned the #1 ranking in the oncology space, with particular call outs from office staff for meeting the need for quick therapy starts for patients. BioPlus also earned top marks for customer service and supporting the prior authorization process.

About BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy

BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy is a leading independent, national specialty pharmacy and the first and only specialty pharmacy to offer a two-hour turnaround from referral to patient acceptance. Our company celebrates 28 years of innovative excellence in specialty pharmacy, working closely with payers and the pharmaceutical industry, as well as with prescribers to get prompt treatment for patients, and directly supporting our patients nationwide to achieve optimal health outcomes. We provide a complete range of specialty services, including for hepatitis C, cancer, multiple sclerosis, and other complex, chronic conditions. BioPlus, a privately-held, pharmacist-owned company based in Altamonte Springs, Florida, is accredited by URAC, VIPPS, and ACHC with a Distinction in Oncology.

For information: http://www.bioplusrx.com or

Contact: info(at)bioplusrx.com

Phone: 1-888-292-0744

###