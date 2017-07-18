Top IT Services in Arizona 480.685.4063 The level of caliber Tracy brings represents Ubora’s mission to provide excellence from customer service and interactions to technical support and designing business class infrastructures.

Tracy Bullock, President and CEO of Bullock Training & Development, has been named chair of Ubora’s Advisory Board, further expanding the company’s commitment to providing excellent technology support to businesses.

Ubora provides IT consulting, front-end support, web and graphic design services and network administration. A responsive service company for small businesses in need of a wide range of IT services, Ubora is dedicated to fulfilling the goals and needs of clients from a partnership attitude. Leading the Advisory Board, Bullock will provide insight from her extensive experience as a senior executive with domestic and global experience in strategy design, organization training and development, and sales management with Fortune 50 companies.

“Tracy is key to ensuring customers continue to receive quality service,” says Cameron Wells, CTO and Founder of Ubora. “The level of caliber Tracy brings represents Ubora’s mission to provide excellence from customer service and interactions to technical support and designing business class infrastructures.”

With 30 years of business development experience with Proctor & Gamble, Bullock develops and implements Sandler programs among companies of all sizes and across a myriad of industries including; medical, restaurant, IT and software, and consumer product goods. Previously, she worked in customer business development where Bullock developed Sales & Management teams, grew individuals’ performance and coordinated cross-department strategic planning with top customers in the U.S. and globally.

“I am thrilled to be joining the energy at Ubora,” exclaims Bullock. “I am looking forward to utilizing the strengths of Board Developer and my experience to extend the reach of Ubora.”

Jim Hayden, CEO and Founder of Board Developer, remarks, “We are deeply pleased to have the counsel of Tracy Bullock at the helm of Ubora’s Advisory Board. Not only will her experience in business development be invaluable, as Chairman she will ensure that the Board governs and advises Ubora appropriately.”

Board Developer is a top consulting firm that specializes in determining and meeting the needs of companies. With high profile clients around the globe, Board Developer strategically assembles boards and provides clients with access to a broad range of world-class services and consultants to attain desired growth. Their unique approach has elicited clients around the globe. For more information visit http://boarddeveloper.com or call (602) 635-6161.