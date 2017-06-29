Sign up today and receive 25% off with promo code: STARTBA2017 Being a boater myself, I knew of the frustrations and inconveniences that went along with taking a classroom course. The goal was simple: provide an easy and convenient way for people to learn the basics of boating safety. - Ash Gilpin, Founder

Boater’s Academy is excited to launch a new and convenient way to get your boating education card – an online three-step process that can be completed from the comfort of your home. In the United States, more than 40 states currently require a boating education card or license to operate boats or personal watercrafts. With Boater’s Academy, boaters can register online, study the basics of boating, take the chapter quizzes, and upon successful completion of the course, print a temporary permit to use until their boating education card arrives in the mail.

Boater’s Academy is structured into chapters with illustrated questions at the end that help students quickly learn and retain knowledge about boating. A few key components of the course include:



How to stay safe on the water.

How to comply with Federal and state regulations.

What to do in case of an emergency.

How far to stay away from other boats.

"The format was simple and easy to use. I really liked how it picked right up where I left it for when I would take breaks,” said Carl, a customer who recently got his boating education card online. Another customer, Bryan, noted the course was “easy to follow with the illustrations,” adding that “the ability to take this in the comfort of my home was a huge plus.”

Approved by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) and the United States Coast Guard, Boater’s Academy is the most convenient option for getting a boating education card online without sacrificing educational quality. Its flexible format ensures a new generation of boaters that studying for and getting a boating license is nothing but smooth sailing.

###

About Boater’s Academy: Launched in 2017, Boater’s Academy is the most convenient and thorough option for obtaining your boating education card and learning about boating safety online. Learn more about how to get a boating education card through Boater’s Academy at http://boatersacademy.com.