With the constant threat of cyber-related attacks, healthcare organizations are striving to enhance and improve their cyber resilience programs. These new security measures include beefing up their information risk management and regulatory compliance.

Boehm & Associates, a leading provider of non-litigated workers’ compensation claim collections, workers’ compensation lien recovery, and third party liability claim recovery, announced that its database and network infrastructure in both Northern and Southern California have earned Certified status for information security by the Health Information Trust (HITRUST) Alliance.

With the HITRUST CSF Certified Status, the company’s headquarter and branch offices meet key healthcare regulations and requirements for protecting and securing sensitive, private healthcare information.

HITRUST CSF Certified status indicates that the organization’s Information Security and Information Technology Departments have met industry-defined requirements and are appropriately managing risk. This effectively places Boehm & Associates in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

“The widespread adoption of technology within the healthcare industry means organizations of all sizes have a responsibility to provide security assurances when entering into business relationships involving information exchange and system interconnection,” said Partner Chris Boehm of Boehm & Associates. “Our Information Security Officer, Rachel Quintana, was able to make our decision to adopt the HITRUST CSF into a reality. We hope this will show our commitment to optimizing the relationship between business, technology and security to enable the highest quality of service to our clients.”

“The HITRUST CSF has become the information protection framework for the healthcare industry, and the CSF Assurance program is bringing a new level of effectiveness and efficiency to third-party assurance,” said Ken Vander Wal, Chief Compliance Officer at HITRUST. “The CSF Certification is now the benchmark that organizations required to safeguard PHI are measured against with regards to information protection.”

About Boehm & Associates

Boehm & Associates is a partnership that was formed in California in 1976 to assist insurance carriers, HMOs, third party administrators, union trust funds, hospitals, medical providers, and government agencies in recovering expenses for which an employer, its workers’ compensation carrier, or a third party is liable.

Boehm & Associates offers four main services:

Case identification,

Non-litigated workers’ compensation claim collections,

Workers’ compensation lien recovery, and

Third party liability claim recovery.

This uniquely comprehensive degree of involvement within California’s workers’ compensation system enables Boehm & Associates to pursue recovery of its clients’ funds at any stage of the process, starting from the earliest stages of identifying the appropriate payor and submitting initial claim documentation up through the multiple avenues for appeals processes, including litigation and informal settlement negotiations. Many clients use this as an opportunity to streamline their processes by consolidating their billing, collections, and legal operations under Boehm & Associates’ services.

Offices located in both Northern and Southern California enable Boehm & Associates’ personnel to provide litigation services at all that state’s Workers’ Compensation Appeals Boards and engage in onsite client services activities at client facilities and business offices. Further, Boehm & Associates’ history of over 40 years in the industry has played a pivotal role in maintaining stability within the changing landscape of lien prosecution by way of objecting to unfavorable laws and decisions and even intervening when necessary to preserve the rights of its clients.