The V Foundation for Cancer Research, a top-rated cancer research charity, announced today that spots remain on Team V, its official endurance training and fundraising team, to compete in the Boston Marathon on April 17. From first-time participants to accomplished runners, the V Foundation welcomes those inspired to finish the world’s oldest annual marathon to join Team V and support the Foundation’s mission to declare victory over cancer. The limited Team V spots available offer runners the opportunity to register for the iconic Boston Marathon past the traditional deadlines.

“A bucket list event for so many runners, we are thrilled to offer Team V members the chance to run for more at the Boston Marathon this year,” said Susan Braun, CEO of the V Foundation. “In joining Team V, runners support our mission while fully embodying our rallying cry: “Don’t Give Up . . . Don’t Ever Give Up!”® Research is transforming the prevention, detection and treatment of cancer, and Team V members can help us continue that momentum.”

To date, Team V has raised more than $500,000 for cancer research through runners’ participation in endurance events across the country, including the TCS New York City Marathon. Members who meet the $7,000 fundraising minimum will receive entry to the 2017 Boston Marathon, Team V branded gear, a personalized training program, fundraising support and more. One of the top-ranked cancer research charities, the V Foundation proudly awards 100% of all direct cash donations to cancer research and related programs.

“Having recently moved from New York City, joining Team V allows for me to experience Boston at its best and pushes me to run for a bigger purpose,” said Annie Morgan, a Boston resident and first-time marathon runner. “Everyone has been affected or knows someone who has been affected by cancer, making training for and supporting Team V a great honor. I am excited and truly blessed to have the opportunity to train surrounded by such a resilient and strong running community and couldn't think of any other organization that I would want to fundraise for.”

The Boston Marathon announcement follows the V Foundation for Cancer Research’s most successful year to date, having awarded more than $23 million in cancer research grants in 2016. In December, the V Foundation also announced its $200 million fundraising campaign, Not a Moment to Lose. Funds raised by Team V will be included in the campaign’s total. Areas of scientific interest to be funded include the study of prevention signals, clinical trials, pediatric cancer research, immunotherapy pathways, big data collaborations, convergence projects and translational research. Since its founding in 1993, the V Foundation has awarded more than $170 million in cancer research grants nationwide. Of that total, more than $21 million has been awarded to cancer research institutes in the Boston area.

For more information and to register for Team V, please visit http://www.jimmyv.org/bostonmarathon.

