Avid collector, Andrew Hawley, announces his search 1968 Jimi Hendrix Singer Bowl Flushing Meadows concert posters. Hendrix shared the stage with the Doors, the Who and the Rascals in the summer 1968. Hendrix played on August 23. According to Hawley, “The poster is unique because it announces a concert series that starts with the Doors and the Who in early August and finishes up with the Rascals at the end of the month. The Jimi Hendrix Experience played with Janis Joplin and Big Brother and The Holding Company. Murray Poster Printing produced a 14 x 22 inch boxing style concert poster featuring images of Jim Morrison of the Doors, Jimi Hendrix and the Rascals. In the 1970s, the Singer Bowl Flushing Meadows stadium became the home of the United States Tennis Association US Open.” For examples of Hendrix boxing style concert posters, go to http://www.vintageconcertposterbuyer.com/boxing_style/jimi_hendrix.html.

