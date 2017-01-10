Broadleaf Commerce to Host Talk Track at NRF’s BIG Show

We’ve experienced first-hand how some large retailers are adapting eCommerce technology and we’re looking forward to discussing this with conference attendees.

Broadleaf Commerce, the customizable eCommerce platform provider for enterprise retailers, including O’Reilly Auto Parts and The Container Store, has announced an upcoming presence at the 2017 National Retail Federation (NRF) conference in New York City, taking place from January 15 to January 17. In addition to maintaining a presence in the exhibit hall, Broadleaf, alongside partners Credera and Rackspace, will host a conference session focused on emerging technologies and modern commerce system architecture considerations. Presented by Jason Goth, VP of Credera, “Forget What You Know: New eCommerce Platform Considerations for 2017” will take place January 15 at 2 pm. Brian Polster, CEO of Broadleaf Commerce, will also share insight and lessons learned from retailers who are adopting micro-service strategies within their eCommerce solutions.

“Many eCommerce teams are considering microservices, cloud native, and other platform strategies to better respond to stakeholder demands,” stated Brian Polster, CEO of Broadleaf Commerce. “We’ve experienced first-hand how some large retailers are adapting eCommerce technology and we’re looking forward to discussing this with conference attendees.”

Broadleaf will showcase at booth #2333, allowing attendees to demo the latest release of website management features, which include Configurable Products, Enhanced Promotions, and Customer Segment-based targeting.

Understanding the importance of remaining agile in an evolving market, Broadleaf’s modular architecture offers proven scalability and a feature set trusted to support Fortune 500 enterprises. Retailers interested in attending the presentation or in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with Broadleaf may contact info(at)broadleafcommerce(dot)com.

About Broadleaf Commerce, LLC

Broadleaf Commerce provides B2B and B2C eCommerce platform solutions to simplify the complexities of multi-channel commerce and digital experience management. As the market-leading choice for enterprise organizations requiring tailored, highly scalable commerce systems, Broadleaf is fully customizable and extensible. Trusted by Fortune 500 corporations, yet priced for the mid-market, Broadleaf provides the framework for leading brands, including Pep Boys, The Container Store, and O’Reilly Auto Parts. For more information, visit: http://www.broadleafcommerce.com