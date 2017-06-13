Budlocker, the lockbox for marijuana smokers. We intend to create the worlds best smokers box, one that will be loved by marijuana smokers everywhere.

Budlocker today announced the launch of their IndieGoGo campaign to raise funds for the prototyping and development of their new Budlocker product. The Budlocker is the worlds first smell proof lockbox, featuring a detachable rolling tray lid and designed for the secure storage of legal marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia.

The inventor of Budlocker Guise Bule, said today, "I set out on a mission to create the worlds best smokers lockbox, one that will be loved by marijuana smokers everywhere." He went on to say, "I ask all marijuana industry enthusiasts to please take a look at our IndieGoGo campaign, share the page with your friends on social media and back us if you can, we are giving away a free Budlocker in a prize draw for our biggest fans."

Budlocker has teamed up with invention industry experts Idea Reality Ltd to help them develop the Budlocker and register their patents, trademarks and designs in key overseas markets.

You can find out more about the Budlocker IndieGoGo campaign by clicking here.

The Budlocker is the brainchild of technologist Guise Bule, an entrepreneur and founder of numerous technology startups. Guise blogs about marijuana issues over at Smokebits.com and he is also the Chairman of The English Breakfast Society, a volunteer organisation, dedicated to the tradition and heritage of the English breakfast.

For more information please visit the Budlocker website at Budlocker.co.uk or call them on +44 20 3318 0303.