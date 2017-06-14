This Financial Poise webinar series holistically considers the dizzying array of choices and issues faced in corporate and commercial law. Individuals (and entities) face these from the outset of the business until the termination of interest.

This series primarily considers (1) issues of entity choice and locale, (2) capitalization and governance, and (3) common and important issues companies encounter.

Challenging issues occur when working with customers, suppliers and other commercial parties— including sales and other exits from business ownership.

This series will be helpful for those considering starting or purchasing a business for the first time. These episodes also benefit owners of existing businesses or those looking to begin another business. Additionally, this series applies to those who advise business owners on legal, accounting, risk management and financial issues.

The 3rd episode of the "Business Law Dumbed Down" series is available now on demand! "Common Deal Points in Commercial Agreements: Commonly Recurring Negotiation Spots" features Moderator Peter Feinberg of Hoge Fenton. Peter is joined by David Sikes of Jones Day, Robert Londin of Jaspan Schlesinger, Lisa Vandesteeg of Sugar Felsenthal Grais & Hammer and Brandon Smith of Tenneco, Inc.

Congratulations to new owners of up and running businesses! But — is the paperwork from customers and suppliers burying business owners?



Is it necessary for owners to have their own contract forms?

If so, will customers/vendors treat them as more than birdcage liners?

What happens when forms conflict?

What steps can be taken to limit liability?

Should an owner be concerned if their partners want to limit their liability?

What are “reasonable efforts” and how do they differ from “best efforts?”

Should an owner seek security interests or personal guaranties from customers?

Is a contract even necessary, or can an owner just keep using purchase orders (since there hasn't been a problem with them anyway)?

This webinar will get a business owner on the road to understanding commercial contracts and protecting their business.

Each episode is delivered in Plain English understandable to business owners and executives without a background in these areas. Yet, it is proven to be valuable to seasoned professionals. Each episode in the series brings you into engaging (and sometimes humorous) conversations.

Every Financial Poise webinar is designed to entertain as it teaches. Moreover, every Financial Poise episode in a series is designed to be viewed independently of the other episodes. Participants will enhance their knowledge of this area whether they attend one, some, or every episode.

