Investment bank expands buy-side product offering.

InvestmentBank.com, provider of M&A services and software, is pleased to announce the expansion of the company’s buy-side-as-a-service offering with the addition of both software and human capital support via associates, analysts and investment banking interns. The expanded service offering combines the firm’s newly-released and custom-tailored software with direct outreach services via expert associates and analysts. These services allow middle-market business clients to more easily expand their inorganic growth efforts via targeted buy-side acquisition outreach.

The addition of human capital resources in the firm’s new analysts and associates allows for the expansion of current buy-side clients by more than fifteen than what the company had previously serviced. “We expect our new push on buy-side will extract more sell-side opportunities and visa-versa.” As a firm, InvestmentBank.com and its associates are fiercely dedicated to client successes. Thanks to the company’s ever-growing technology, the company is better able to scale the quantity and quality of its buy-side service.

Unlike typical outbound growth efforts via acquisition, the company’s buy-side outreach includes advanced buy-side-as-a-service software which provides project & process flows, advanced virtual data room access, custom-built sell-side list building tools and marketing automation flows. “Our advanced software solutions allow us to scale the number of total buy-side deals we can perform at any given time,” says Nate Nead of InvestmentBank.com. With an advanced software and analytics platform, clients are able to not only to obtain immediate activity being performed for various outreach for targets, but they are also able to get real-time logs and reports for both manual and automated processes outreach.

About InvestmentBank.com

InvestmentBank.com is a website owned and operated by Deal Capital Partners, LLC. The firm includes both active investment bankers and M&A advisors for both buy and sell-side mergers and acquisitions. The company maintains experience in the following key industries: healthcare, healthcare technology, diagnostics, real estate, oil & gas, business services, Information Technology, software & SaaS, eCommerce and other consumer products. The firm also maintains a number of expansive and helpful fintech tools, allowing dealmakers to better facilitate deals through utilization of advanced Customer Relationship Management (CRM), virtual data room (VDR), project management software, marketing automation and deal matchmaker. More information is available at http://investmentbank.com/