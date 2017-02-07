US Sports Camps Announces Summer Camp Dates for CAL Baseball Camps

CAL Baseball Camps are coached by 2011 National Coach of the Year and California Head Baseball Coach David Esquer. Coach Esquer represents the best in college baseball - first as a player, then as an assistant coach, and now in his 18th year as the leader of the Golden Bears. This is an amazing opportunity for youth baseball players across California to be a part of the winning tradition of the California Golden Bears Baseball Program by attending one of their outstanding camps. The goal at every camp is for every camper to take their game to the next level and create a summer to remember.

“Dave Esquer and the entire Cal Bear Baseball Staff consistently offer one of the best camps in the country. With seven weeks to choose from for every level, these camps fill with youth baseball players of all levels, from the Elite Prospect baseball players to the youth baseball player looking to improve their skills and move up the team ladder. Coach Esquer takes great pride in coaching every level and the success of these camps is a reflection on the individual attention given to each and every participant,” says Mike de Surville, Sr. Vice President of US Sports Camps.

US Sports Camps Baseball Camps provide focused, intensive training that is essential to improvement for all skill levels. Every facet of the game is covered with an emphasis on fundamentals to help players become valuable team members. At each location, campers are broken into groups with other players of similar age, abilities and goals. Each camp director does their best to advance players to the next level, keeping in consideration each camper’s experience and desire to improve.

Players, Coaches, Parents and others interested in the 2017 Baseball Camps can visit http://www.ussportscamps.com/baseball/nike/ or call 1-800-645-3226.

