Circlepix Named Premier Marketing Partner of RE/MAX Northern Illinois

Circlepix, the leader in real estate marketing automation, has been selected as the exclusive marketing partner of RE/MAX Northern Illinois, providing print, digital and photography marketing solutions to more than 2,300 agents throughout the region.

“Providing the network of RE/MAX offices in the Northern Illinois region with effective and cutting-edge marketing technology is a key component of the RE/MAX brand, and we found Circlepix to be the most comprehensive solution available,” says Casey Reagan, Chief Technology Officer of RE/MAX Northern Illinois. “Instead of using multiple vendors to help offices and agents market listings, we’re able to use a single partner to execute a full suite of marketing services that both maintain our brand integrity and allow RE/MAX agents to focus on selling.”

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with RE/MAX Northern Illinois. Our automated marketing services will help their agents market more effectively, increase engagement and get the maximum amount of interest in their listings without the burden of extra work,” says Robert Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Circlepix. “RE/MAX is a pinnacle of excellence in real estate, and we look forward to partnering with the Northern Illinois region as they look to exceed an already exceptional track record.”

Circlepix’s core marketing platform, PIXmarketing, is a comprehensive marketing automation tool that generates both print and digital marketing assets. Features include a mobile-friendly Property Site, a YouTube video, customizable print collections, automated MLS updates, lead generation tools, and more.

About RE/MAX Northern Illinois

RE/MAX Northern Illinois has been the leader in Chicagoland residential real estate since 1989. It is a network of 106 individually owned and operated, full-service real estate offices, with 2,300 Sales Associates that provide residential, commercial, referral and relocation real estate services.

About Circlepix

Circlepix is the leader in real estate marketing automation, with over 90,000 users across the US and Canada. Its three core platforms – PIXmarketing, PIXsocial and PIXphotography – give real estate agents the tools they need to sell homes faster and for more money.