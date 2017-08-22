I’m excited about the future, especially given our recent acquisition of Payment Alliance International’s Merchant Services Division.

Today Clearent, a credit card processing company, announced that once again it has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies. This is the sixth consecutive year that Clearent has been recognized for its rapid, organic growth by both Inc. magazine and the St. Louis Business Journal. The company experienced a 150% increase in revenue between 2013 and 2016.

Clearent is focused on making payment processing easier and more profitable for sales channels and customers. The company is one of the first processors to offer Quick Chip for EMV, a product that makes chip card transactions faster and more familiar for the consumer and cashier. With Quick Chip, consumers only need to insert their chip card for 2 seconds instead of 15 or more seconds. Another product that sets Clearent apart is its Next Day Funding service with an 11:00 p.m. Eastern cut-off time, which is one of the latest in the industry. This service helps businesses improve their cash flow because they get their money the next business day.

Clearent’s unwavering commitment to honesty and transparency has also positioned it for growth. In an industry fraught with hidden fees, Clearent stands apart with easy-to-read reporting and clear merchant statements. All of these factors have helped Clearent become one of the most highly-rated processors in the payments industry.

“Our growth from Clearent’s founding in 2005 through 2016 was 100% organic,” said Dan Geraty, CEO of Clearent. “I’m excited about the future, especially given our recent acquisition of Payment Alliance International’s Merchant Services Division. After launching several new products this year, we are well positioned to help our customers and sales channels continue to grow their businesses.”

About Clearent

Clearent is a full-service, fully integrated payment processor and merchant services provider. Its commitment to honesty and transparency has made it one of the most trusted companies in the payments industry. Clearent has more than 300 employees, 45,000 merchants, and $14 billion in processing volume. Its headquarters are in St. Louis, Missouri and it has offices in West Palm Beach, Florida and Louisville, Kentucky. From traditional point-of-sale terminals, mobile solutions, and tablet-based systems to a custom-built virtual terminal, eCommerce plug-ins, and hosted payments, Clearent can help small business owners securely accept payments just about anywhere. The company’s proprietary processing system gives it more flexibility to deliver products that truly help its sales teams and partners stand out from the competition and sign more deals. It also helps the company deliver flexible pricing options, accurate, on-time residuals, and a suite of graphical portfolio management tools that is updated daily. Clearent’s Next Day Funding service is also unique because of its 11:00 p.m. Eastern cut-off time, which is one of the latest in the industry. The company has consistently been named to several prestigious lists year after year, such as the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies, The Nilson Report’s list of top U.S. acquirers, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch Top Workplaces award, and the St. Louis Business Journal’s list of fastest growing private companies. To learn more, visit clearent.com or call 866.205.4721.