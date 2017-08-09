Cegid Named a Leader in 2017 FrontRunners Quadrant for Retail Software This software package has a lot to offer and each year we learn more about it. The additional things we learn, we put to use and our efficiency increases as we grow with the software.

Cegid, a leading player in the digital transformation of companies and a global provider of cloud services and software, announced today that it has been recognized as a Leader for Yourcegid Retail on Software Advice’s 2017 FrontRunners Quadrant for Retail Software. The Leaders Quadrant includes vendors with “an all-around strong product. They offer a wide range of functionality to a wide range of customers.”

The FrontRunners quadrant, powered by Gartner Methodology, provides a data-driven assessment of products in a particular software category to determine which ones offer the best capability and value for small businesses. It is designed to assist small business leaders in making a software purchase.

An example of one of these reviews is feedback left by Christopher Inouye, Director of Retail, Baltimore Ravens:

“Overall the Cegid retail software solution is very user friendly and easy to use. Once the software was configured to our needs, it became a real asset for my account. I was able to reduce my labor costs and increase profits by using the software's auto replenishment functionality. This software package has a lot to offer and each year we learn more about it. The additional things we learn, we put to use and our efficiency increases each year as we grow with the software.”[1]

"In this age of online reviews and ratings, our first moment of truth with prospective clients is online,” says Sylvain Jauze, Director of International Operations, Cegid. "This is why we’re honored to be recognized by our customers. The feedback our clients share online not only validates what we bring to the retail industry, but it also helps retailers to cut through the noise when searching for the right software partner.”

Cegid has been listed and ranked among the top retail software solutions in multiple guides. In 2016, Cegid was named in the Gartner Market Guide for Digital-Business-Ready POS Applications for Tier 2 Multichannel Retailers. RIS News also recently ranked Cegid #1 Retail Software Vendor in the 2016 RIS Software LeaderBoard Study, a prestigious North American guide to the best retail technology vendors. Cegid has earned top marks on a diverse range of criteria including user reviews, POS capabilities, multichannel implementations, international coverage, customer satisfaction, and cloud-readiness.

About Cegid

Cegid is a leading player in the digital transformation of companies and public entities, improving the performance of its customers with its cloud services and enterprise software. Cegid offers solutions in the fields of finance, tax management and human resources, as well as vertical business solutions for the retail, manufacturing, trade and services sectors, the accounting profession and the public sector. Leveraging an ambitious innovation strategy, Cegid's solutions integrate the new ways people use technology, from mobility, cloud-based services and paperless documents to data analysis and collaborative industry platforms. Cegid is an international group with more than 2,200 employees located throughout France and in 15 other countries. Serving more than 120,000 clients and 430,000 users, including over 150,000 in SaaS mode, Cegid achieved revenues of USD359 million in 2016. For more information, visit http://www.cegid.com/us/