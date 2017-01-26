Coldwell Solar, the leading solar power provider for the food and agricultural industries, announced a presentation, “Solar and Wine: A Perfect Pairing,” at the Unified Wine and Grape Symposium on Thursday, January 26, 2017. The presentation will feature Peterangelo Vallis, Executive Director of the San Joaquin Winegrowers Association.

“Winery and vineyard owners that haven’t adopted solar power are surprised by how affordable it has become, and how much their customers value the use of renewable energy,” said Sean Hood, President of Coldwell Solar. ”Experience shows that in addition to reducing or eliminating electricity costs, solar power systems can also help to market brands.”

The presentation will help winery and vineyard owners discover whether solar energy is right for their businesses, and will help them understand the costs and benefits. All attendees will be eligible for a free solar assessment for their properties.

Peterangelo Vallis will highlight how solar energy figures in the overall sustainability of wine related businesses, the efforts growers and vintners in the San Joaquin Valley are undertaking to reduce carbon footprints, and why they must continue to embrace sustainability at all levels.

The presentation will be held in the VIP Room at the Sacramento Convention Center at 9:00 AM. Space is limited and reservations are recommended. For more information contact Roxanne Alaniz marketing(at)coldwellsolar(dot)com.

About Coldwell Solar

Founded in 1986, Coldwell Solar is a leading solar provider in the food and energy industries and beyond. Coldwell stands for superior workmanship, professionalism, and integrity during every solar power construction project; providing the highest energy output and financial savings possible for its clients. Their seasoned employees offer unmatched power system engineering and project management experience. Coldwell Solar handles the entire solar installation process and is certified to meet the most complex standards; consistently delivering superior quality and long-lasting performance.