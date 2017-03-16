COMPAS Technology Welcomes New Client in The David Aplin Group

“We are confident that COMPAS will be a key tool in facilitating and driving future growth,” said Cheralee Kattenburg, David Aplin’s Manager of Corporate Services.

COMPAS Technology, a SaaS recruiting platform, is pleased to announce that the David Aplin Group, one of Canada's most accomplished recruiting firms, has selected COMPAS as their ATS / CRM platform. David Aplin will leverage COMPAS’ Enterprise Agency Platform firm wide to support growth and provide technology capabilities to their teammates, while remaining as Canada’s premier recruiting services provider.

The selection of COMPAS was the result of vetting numerous applicant tracking systems in an effort to find one that would not only be an asset to their organization, but also benefit every facet of their business. David Aplin required a platform that was intuitive enough to be implemented and learned quickly, but complex enough to give them the ability to automate the distribution of operational reports, recruiting metrics, and business analytics. “COMPAS was able to prove that they are industry experts and would provide best practices for utilizing the platform to streamline future processes,” said Cheralee Kattenburg, David Aplin’s Manager of Corporate Services. “We are confident that COMPAS will be a key tool in facilitating and driving future growth.”

“We consistently focus on applications that drive real value to our clients to be more than a recruiting platform. Our products are backed by a remarkable team of industry veterans that are fanatical about delivering tangible value. We’re elated that the David Aplin Group shares in those values and are fortunate to partner with such a remarkable organization,” said Brian Vesce, CEO & Co-founder of COMPAS.

David Aplin Group selected COMPAS for the platforms configurability, staffing industry knowledge, intuitive workflow, and automated reporting capabilities. Backed by COMPAS, the team at David Aplin Group is confident they will surpass the demands of the fast paced recruiting and staffing industry.

About David Aplin Group

David Aplin Group is a private family and employee owned Canadian corporation which was founded in Alberta in 1975. For over 40 years from coast to coast, they have been fulfilling talent demands for Canadian businesses. They build strong connections and leverage their networks to ensure success by having a deep understanding of the professional needs of people and organizations.

About COMPAS Technology

COMPAS Technology develops industry leading cloud based recruiting and talent management software solutions for Enterprise Staffing Agencies. We are committed to helping professionals within the talent acquisition and management industry recruit and on-board top talent effectively and efficiently. Our true SaaS platform is used by more than 450 companies in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada.