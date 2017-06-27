ConstructConnect, a leading provider of construction information and technology solutions in North America

ConstructConnect, a leading provider of construction information and technology solutions in North America, announced today that it would continue its strategic partnership through its iSqFt brand with the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC). Both organizations are committed to a renewed relationship which will benefit their respective members and customers. The strategic partnership will concentrate on three specific areas:



Collaboration – Joint cooperation to strengthen relationships with members and customers

Education – Participation in ConstructConnect’s economic webcasts

Promotion – Extended support to advance local AGC chapters

“Together, ConstructConnect and AGC are advocating for the construction industry,” said Dave Conway, CEO of ConstructConnect. “Partners since 2001, we are providing AGC members with the innovative tools they need to be successful. We are excited to renew this long-standing strategic partnership and to enable contractors to be more efficient and more profitable.”

ConstructConnect’s and AGC’s partnership extends back 16 years, with collaborations through sponsorships, education and relationship building.

“This new partnership allows our members to continue to take advantage of the full range of services and solutions that ConstructConnect offers,” said Stephen E. Sandherr, the CEO of the AGC. “This is yet another example of the many valuable benefits of membership we offer firms associated with the construction industry.”

About ConstructConnect

ConstructConnect is a leading provider of construction information and technology solutions in North America. Through the combination of its four legacy brands (iSqFt, Construction Market Data, BidClerk and Construction Data), ConstructConnect brings project participants together with the most complete, accurate and actionable construction data and tools to drive success in national, regional and local markets. Its collaborative network empowers the construction industry to be more successful with access to relevant information through easy to use technology. For more information, visit constructconnect.com.

About The Associated General Contractors of America

The Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) is a national trade association, dedicated to furthering the ever-changing agenda of commercial construction contractors, improving job site safety, expanding the use of cutting-edge technologies and techniques, and strengthening the dialogue between contractors and owners. Founded in 1918, the AGC today represents more than 33,500 member firms, including 7,500 of America’s leading general contractors and over 13,000 specialty-contracting firms. Visit the AGC website at agc.org.