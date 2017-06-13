Construction Diversity Group Makes Big Impact Through Philanthropy

Steven Hadley II, CEO, Construction Diversity Group

Construction Diversity Group (CDG), a Houston-based general contracting firm, announces its benevolence program aimed at helping less fortunate citizens in the Houston area improve their life’s circumstances through skills training.

Since its inception in 2015, Construction Diversity Group has made community involvement one of its core values. From the beginning, the firm has worked with local officials to determine the needs of the communities in the areas surrounding its construction projects. Through those efforts, Construction Diversity Group has developed a multi-faceted philanthropic program to aid individuals and organizations working toward bettering themselves and the community.

As part of its philanthropic efforts, Construction Diversity Group:

•Dedicates 10 percent of each project’s profits to a benevolence fund

•Provides services pro bono to local nonprofits and schools

•Provides job training to unemployed or underemployed workers

•Sponsors community events

•Serves food to members of Houston’s homeless population

As a former serviceman in the United States Air Force, Construction Diversity Group President Steven Hadley II believes giving back is paramount to building thriving, sustainable communities.

“There is no better way to show that you care about someone than to give, whether it be through time, money or other means,” said Hadley. “At Construction Diversity Group, we are committed to enriching local communities throughout the Houston area through various initiatives that give participants knowledge and skills they can use for the rest of their lives.”

“Houston is an incredible city with a wealth of resources at its fingertips. With so many people in the greater metropolitan area, there are many opportunities to have a positive impact, and that’s something we endeavor to do as much as possible,” said Senior Vice President John Bowles.

For more information about Construction Diversity Group, visit http://www.constructiondiversitygroup.com.

ABOUT CONSTRUCTION DIVERSITY GROUP

Construction Diversity Group is a Houston-based, self-performing general contracting firm with projects in Texas and Louisiana. Founded in 2015, the firm’s current and past clients include the City of Houston, Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana, Houston Airport Systems and the Village Learning and Achievement Center, among others.