New York-New York Las Vegas Hotel & Casino $100 Early Registration Discount Until April 17

The Construction Audit & Cost Control Institute (CAACCI) offers construction audit and fraud training that enhance your organization’s ability to effectively audit and control construction costs. These seminars provide an opportunity for attendees to discuss solutions for today’s challenges in auditing and controlling construction costs. Participants of these courses have reported success when applying lessons learned in these seminars in their construction project(s).

Effective Auditing of Construction Activity- (16 CPE Credits)

Instructor, Rich Townsend

This two-day seminar provides auditors with insight on how to partner with their management team to conduct effective audits of their organization's construction activity. Specific "how-to" construction audit techniques will be discussed. Attendees will learn how to effectively establish audit coverage to achieve "risk based" cost avoidance and cost recovery results.

Who can benefit from this learning experience?

Owner organization representatives who are involved with auditing or administering construction activity including:

1. Owner's construction audit representatives (internal audit and/or external consultants)

2. Owner's construction management executives, project managers, administrators, procurement representatives and/or legal representatives, internal audit and/or external consultants.

Topics to be Discussed Include:

1. Lump sum pre-construction services versus cost reimbursable pre-construction services

2. Pre-established labor billing rates versus reimbursement of actual wages and verifiable labor burden

3. Lump sum general conditions versus cost reimbursable general conditions

4. Lump sum self-performed contractor work versus cost plus fee with GMP for self-performed contractor work

5. Converting GMP contracts to lump sum contracts

6. Supported payment applications versus percentage of completion payment applications

7. Pre-agreed labor burden percentages versus reimbursement for actual defined labor burden costs

8. Bonding both the prime contractor and the subcontractors

9. Subcontractor default insurance (subguard) versus conventional performance and payment bonds

10. Savings sharing clauses versus no savings sharing clauses

11. Worker’s Compensation and General Liability Insurance – Conventional insurance versus Contractor Controlled Insurance Programs (CCIP)

12. Worker’s Compensation and General Liability Insurance – Conventional insurance versus Owner Controlled Insurance Programs (OCIP)

Click here for more "Effective Auditing" seminar details

Construction Fraud: Detection, Prevention & Response – (16 CPE Credits)

Instructor - Courtenay Thompson

This seminar explores types of fraud common to construction, techniques for reducing construction fraud and how to respond when fraud surfaces. The content is practical and hands-on.

Who can benefit from this learning experience?

Anyone committed to making a difference in the construction fraud arena - project managers, internal auditors, investigators, risk managers, finance professionals, security professionals, managers, consultants, attorneys - whether employed by companies, government or not-for-profits, or in public practice. This course is designed primarily for owners' representatives but contractors can benefit as well.

Learning Objectives

Upon completion attendees will know:

Fraud by phase of construction

Why construction fraud goes undetected

How to assess the risk of construction fraud on your own projects

Difficulties related to construction fraud and how to address them

The role gifts and entertainment play in encouraging corruption

Practical prevention practices

How contract provisions can discourage or encourage fraud

Case examples of construction fraud

Specific symptoms of construction fraud occurrence

How to build detection into routine management and audit practices

Suggestions for detecting bid rigging and price fixing

The elements of effective investigative response

Specific investigative tips and techniques

Click here for more "Construction Fraud" seminar details

The Construction Audit and Cost Control Institute, Inc. (CAACCI) is a resource for sharing information and solutions for today’s challenges in construction auditing and construction cost control. CAACCI members include project management and construction audit representatives from a wide range of private and public organizations throughout North America. http://www.caacci.org