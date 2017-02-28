Aha! allows market researchers and insights strategist to create engaging online consumer research studies Online qualitative research is evolving at a rapid pace with new technologies, like the strategic platform Aha!, playing a key role. Past News Releases RSS Marketing Research & Technology...

Aha!, a strategic online qualitative platform for consumer and B2B research, will be featured at the Quirk’s Marketing Research and Insights Conference in Orange County, California, on February 28th to March 1st. Over 1000 members from the marketing research and brand management community will be attending the consumer insights conference.

“The Quirk’s Event gives us a unique opportunity to demonstrate how easy our technology makes it for brands, marketing research consultants and ad agencies to easily create engaging online consumer or B2B studies at a fraction of the cost of traditional research studies,” said Ray Fischer, CEO of Aha!

The comprehensive suite of dynamic online qual tools, developed in collaboration with the users of the platform, features social and mobile-friendly activities including projective techniques like storytelling, collage building, perceptual mapping and community tools, such as pinboards and wishing walls.

The newest version of Aha’s collage builder goes beyond traditional collage tools by adding the ability to use it as a strategic concept “mark-up” tool and offers custom "journey mapping", as well.

“The collage tool is truly unique in its ability to allow drag-and-drop image selection along with the addition of words and phrases to the canvas. This is perfect for projective and symbolic exercises but also has shown great promise as a whiteboard for respondents to share images from their lives and annotate them with descriptive phrases,” said Fischer.

Aha! also features intuitive drag-and-drop technology, making it simple to set up studies quickly. And the dashboard navigation and analytics tools are state of the art. Aha! is backed by experienced training and support from researchers who know how to use the technology to maximize the learning.

To learn more, contact Ray Fischer at 810-599-9440 or visit AhaOnlineResearch.com