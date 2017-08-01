Public List "The speed and noise of the internet has made us all impatient. Writers hate writing, and readers hate reading" ~ Marvin Russell, CEO and Founder Past News Releases RSS

Checkli, an easy way to make, share, and publish checklists online, recently added Public Lists to their free checklist platform. In addition to making private checklists for personal productivity, content marketers can now make Public Lists to share on Checkli, their website, blog, and social media pages.

“The speed and noise of the internet has made us all impatient. Writers hate writing, and readers hate reading”, says Checkli founder Marvin Russell. “Publishing a list of important or interesting information for readers now takes a fraction of the time it takes to write or read an entire blog post. Writers love it and readers love it more. Plus our Public Lists are interactive. Anyone can save and complete any public checklist they find on Checkli.”

Checkli.com has the led the productivity industry by making it easy to make and share private checklists. The Chicago based company has already integratedfree Public Lists into their free online software and is excited to see content marketers collect data on how many people read, save, and use their Public Lists.

Russell said, “Whether you’re sharing important information, a fitness routine, or a list of places to see at your favorite travel destination, content marketers will finally have a tool that will help them create faster, better, and more interactive content for readers.”

To learn more about Public Lists and Checkli, please call (773) 888-2522 or email press(at)checkli.com, or visit https://www.checkli.com.