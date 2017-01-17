Contract Logix, LLC, a longtime developer and innovator of Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) software, announced today the hiring of Bill Muller as Vice President of Marketing.

“We are excited to welcome Bill on board to lead our marketing efforts,” says Contract Logix CEO Michael Melville. “The CLM software marketplace is experiencing a period of rapid growth, as is our company, and so we’re thrilled to have someone with Bill’s record of driving business growth on our team.”

Muller brings more than 35 years’ experience in BtoB marketing management to Contract Logix. A former member of the Contract Logix Board of Advisors, he most recently contributed to the growth of marketing attribution software leader Visual IQ more than 1000% during his tenure. He previously helped build iProspect from its infancy to one of the most successful and profitable search engine marketing agencies in the world.

“As a member of the Contract Logix board I had the opportunity to watch the company and its products mature in a marketplace that despite its age is still somewhat immature in terms of adoption. Having experienced several start-up rocket ship rides in the past, I just couldn’t pass up the chance to do it again when the marketing leadership role at Contract Logix became available,” said Muller.

Bill is a widely published author and accomplished speaker on a variety of marketing topics, including brand measurement, data-driven marketing, lead generation, and BtoB marketing.

About Contract Logix

Founded in 1997, Contract Logix is a longtime innovator and provider of Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) software and professional services. CLM software from Contract Logix provides companies in more than 50 industries with the tools they need to efficiently draft, negotiate, approve, and manage their contracts. Contract Logix provides solutions that are purpose-built to address all phases of contract management from authoring to post-execution. Learn more by visiting the Contract Logix website at http://www.contractlogix.com