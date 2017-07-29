A.D. Albertini, chairman of Aries Transporte S.A. (left), congratulates Victory Cruise Lines President and CEO Bruce Nierenberg on the successful execution of a berth agreement for 2018. Aries Transpo "We believe — and travel agents have told us — that we have created the best itinerary with our multiday port experiences that will allow our guests to really explore the country and its people in a more relaxed and well-paced way” - Bruce Nierenberg, CEO

Victory Cruise Lines Victory I begins a series of six cruises this winter that will circumnavigate the island of Cuba roundtrip from Port of Miami. The inaugural Cuba cruise for the 202-passenger Victory I will depart Miami Feb. 8, 2018. The 14-night itinerary will feature five Cuban ports and overnight calls at the island’s capital of Havana, historic Santiago de Cuba and Trinidad, with day calls at Cienfuegos, affectionately called “La Perla del Sur” by the locals, and Maria la Gorda.

Staying true to its all-inclusive philosophy, Victory Cruise Lines includes all shipboard cuisine and beverages (including spirits), as well as all shore excursions and port experiences, all in one price.

“We may not be the first cruise line to serve Cuba from the U.S., but we believe — and travel agents have told us — that we have created the best itinerary with our multiday port experiences that will allow our guests to really explore the country and its people in a more relaxed and well-paced way,” said Bruce Nierenberg, president and CEO of Victory Cruise lines. “Most cruise ships are too big to call anywhere except Havana and no cruise product has as many multiday stops in Cuba as Victory I. All Victory I ‘Cuba 360’ cruises will completely circumnavigate the island nation.

“What also distinguishes Victory Cruise Lines from other operators in Cuba is our intimate, classically furnished Victory I, which offers the finest dining and highest service levels in the market,” Nierenberg said. “Add to that our immersive shore excursions and creative port experiences and our guests will have an unmatched opportunity to really get to know the culture and people of this undiscovered region and largest country in the Caribbean.”

VCL’s “The Best of Cuba Voyages” will sail roundtrip from Miami. All Victory cruises to Cuba fully comply with all U.S. regulations for Americans traveling to Cuba including recent regulatory changes announced by President Donald Trump and the U.S. State Department. All Cuban shore experiences will operate within U.S. guidelines for American travelers visiting Cuba. Victory Cruise Lines will provide certification of compliance with U.S. regulations for all guests on Victory I.

Victory I departs from Miami Feb. 8 and 22, March 9 and 24, and April 7 and 20, 2018. All-inclusive full fares start at $8,957 per person, double occupancy.

The 2018 winter season ends with an 11-day “Cuba and Colonial America” repositioning cruise that begins May 5 with a short flight from Miami to Havana (included) and an overnight stay at Havana. Victory I then departs Havana May 6 and will call at Jacksonville (St. Augustine), Florida; Charleston (Mount Pleasant), South Carolina; Norfolk (Yorktown), Virginia; Newport, Rhode Island; and Gloucester (Boston), Massachusetts, ending in Portland, Maine. Fares start at $6,890 per person, double occupancy.

Victory I will then reposition with an 11-day voyage from Portland to Toronto, Ontario, for a summer season of “Great Lakes Grand Discovery” cruises between Toronto and Chicago, Illinois.

