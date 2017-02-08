Joe Rittenhouse, President of Business Development at CT-Pros, presents a $10,000 donation to the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago on behalf of their customers. To be able to give back to our community, especially to the Lurie Children’s Hospital means a lot to us.

In the spirit of paying it forward on their ten year anniversary, CT-Pros a unified communications and IT consulting business with offices throughout the Midwest announced today that a $10,000 donation was made to Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago on behalf of their customers.

“To be able to give back to our community, especially to the Lurie Children’s Hospital means a lot to us,” says Joe Rittenhouse, President of Business Development at CT-Pros. “They perform an incredible service for children who need special treatments and care. Most of our employees all have children, and we know how painful it is when a family is faced with a child’s illness that requires medical treatment. Thanks to our customers we were able to make this donation on their behalf, and we are very grateful to them.”

With a 134 year history, Lurie Children’s Hospital located in Chicago, IL provides superior pediatric care in a state-of-the-art hospital that offers the latest benefits and innovations in medical technology, family-friendly design, and research. The hospital relies on philanthropic support to care for nearly 200,000 children each year, and the programs and services it provides for children and families.

“We are grateful for the generous donation that Converged Technology Professionals has made on behalf of their customers,” says Jennifer Grey, Associate Director for Corporate Gifts at Lurie Children’s Foundation. “It is because of businesses in the community like Converged that we are able to continue to provide the best care and treatments for sick children."

Says Eric Peterson, President of Operations at CT-Pros, “The CT-Pros team is honored to be able to participate in the fight against illness and disease affecting children. On behalf of our customers and our staff, we want to say ‘Thank You’ to those at Lurie Children’s Hospital for their devotion to providing hope to children and families that are going through such incredibly hard times.”

About Lurie Children’s Hospital

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago is ranked as the top pediatric hospital in Illinois, and #6 in the U.S. in the U.S. News & World Report 2016-2017 Honor Roll rankings. Lurie Children’s provides superior pediatric care in a state-of-the-art hospital that offers the latest benefits and innovations in medical technology, family-friendly design, and research through the Stanley Manne Children’s Research Institute. The main hospital is located in downtown Chicago on the campus of its academic partner, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. Lurie Children’s has a network of 13 outpatient centers and 15 partner hospitals, providing top pediatric care across the greater Chicago area. Lurie Children’s relies on philanthropic support to care for nearly 200,000 children each year. Learn more at luriechildrens.org.

About Converged Technology Professionals

CT-Pros is a technology based consulting firm specializing in unified communications and IT networking solutions. They are one of the largest ShoreTel VARs in the Midwest with offices in Chicago, Milwaukee, Indianapolis, Grand Rapids, and Crystal Lake. In addition to receiving the 2015 Global Partner of the Year award, the company also earned the prestigious Elite Circle of Excellence Award which is only given to the top 10 ShoreTel partners in the U.S. To learn more about CT-Pros here.