Hallock Family Dental Offers a New Peroxide Bleach Whitening Process

Hallock Family Dental announces the addition of the KöR teeth whitening system to its range of dental services. Unlike other teeth whitening processes, KöR delivers highly predictable results from its proprietary hydremide peroxide gel formulation and delivery system.

Quality teeth whitening has been disappointing for many because acceptable results can be difficult to achieve and maintain. Everything from conventional whitening gels to bleaching lights or lasers have been tried. Consistency remains a shortcoming. Some whitening systems work well on certain patients with less desirable results for others. The KöR system has been shown to offer highly predictable results that are exceptional and long lasting.

"Clinical research has demonstrated that whitening gel in typical trays is strongly active for about a half hour," said Dr. Erika Hallock DDS, practice co-owner. "This is because most gels are quickly contaminated by saliva once applied to teeth. But specially designed trays holding KöR Whitening gels seal both saliva and sulcular fluid out," she said. The doctor added that KöR hydremide peroxide gel is continuously refrigerated from its sterile manufacturing site to the moment it's applied to teeth, letting it provide six to 10 hours of active whitening versus the usual 30 minutes. The result is a greater removal of debris between enamel rods than competitive processes, as well as enamel rejuvenation.

Hallock Family Dental is owned by Drs. Erika and Michael Hallock, offering quality dentistry at reasonable pricing. An example is its $99 teeth exam, cleaning and X-ray service to uninsured patients requiring a thorough cleaning.

Two locations are serving North Texas. One at 1608 E. Main St, Ste. 200, Allen, TX 75002, and the other located at 7210 Virginia Pkwy., Ste. 110, McKinney 75071. Phone the Allen office at (972) 390-7200 or McKinney at (972) 547-1775. Visit their website at http://www.hallockfamilydental.com

Opened in 2010, Hallock Family Dental serves North Texas from two locations in Allen and McKinney. As local family practitioners, they accept all patients from young children through the elderly providing reasonably priced dental examinations and procedures including restorative fillings, root canal therapy, crowns and implants, veneers and teeth whitening. Emergency services are accommodated with special financing available to the uninsured. Most dental insurance is accepted.