Bryant Agency, a full-service insurance and financial services firm, has announced the initiation of a master charity program created to strengthen the communities they serve. The agency pledges to select a new beneficiary every 60 days, working closely with nonprofit organizations and community leaders to seek out those who most need help. Their wish is to bring awareness to important local causes by forming campaigns which aid worthwhile organizations, families and individuals. “We’re passionate about activating community support for the beneficiaries of our new Community Program,” said Nick Bryant, owner of Bryant Agency.

To debut the new community involvement program, Bryant has chosen to support Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center. For 38 years this remarkable nonprofit organization has served as a haven for battered and abused women and children. The statistics are staggering: 1 in every 15 children are exposed to intimate partner violence every year in our country. Family Crisis Center tackles the issue by providing shelter, care and referral assistance to those affected in the local community. Among others, programs include emergency shelter, transitional housing, services for both adults and children, as well as community education and intervention.

The donations page for each featured campaign will be accompanied by a fully detailed story outlining the cause. The team at Bryant Agency will also spread the word through its own vast network of customers, business associates, neighbors and friends. To join the agency in support of local victims of domestic abuse, donors may visit https://www.crowdrise.com/a-haven-for-victims-of-domestic-abuse and are asked to share the page with their own personal and professional networks. Bryant Agency also produces a monthly publication, Our Hometown magazine, which will use a full page to highlight each selected Community Cause. The electronic Flipbook version of the current issue may be enjoyed at http://bryantagencies.com/magazines/.

