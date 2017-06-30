We are encouraging all of our clients to take a proactive approach to DDoS by implementing query monitoring and learning the early warning signs of DDoS attacks.

DNS Made Easy and Constellix are responding to the growing threat of DDoS attacks by heading a new initiative. The initiative seeks to educate clients on methods to keep their domains safe from the effects of DDoS attacks by:



Implementing proactive, always-on monitoring services

Learning the early warning signs of a DDoS attack

Configure fail safes for when a DDoS compromises availability

DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attacks have grown significantly in frequency and size over the past year. Victims range from enterprises to small businesses. Small businesses have increasingly become targets since DDoS attacks have are more accessible and affordable. A DDoS attack can be purchased over the Internet for as little as five dollars.

"We are encouraging all of our clients to take a proactive approach to DDoS by implementing query monitoring and learning the early warning signs of DDoS attacks," says President of Constellix and DNS Made Easy Steven Job.

Last year, DNS Made Easy and Constellix released Real-Time Statistics, a service that allows users to see the real-time query traffic of their domains. This tool was later used by DNS Made Easy to detect the early signs of an attack and determine how to mitigate the attack effectively.

Real-Time Statistics is currently available for both Constellix and DNS Made Easy users for free. Once a client has added their domains to either DNSME or Constellix's name servers, they will instantly be able to see their incoming traffic.

About DNS Made Easy

DNS Made Easy is a subsidiary of Tiggee, and is a world leader in providing global IP Anycast enterprise DNS services. DNS Made Easy implemented the industry’s first triple independent Anycast cloud architecture for maximum DNS speed and DNS redundancy. Originally launched in 2002, DNS Made Easy’s services have grown to manage hundreds of thousands of customer domains receiving more than 30 billion queries per day. Today, DNS Made Easy builds on a proud history of uptime and is the preferred DNS hosting choice for most major brands, especially companies that compare price and performance of enterprise IP Anycast alternatives.

About Constellix

Constellix is a subsidiary of Tiggee, the creators of DNS Made Easy, and the industry leader in providing IP Anycast enterprise DNS services. Constellix is an Internet Traffic Optimization (ITO) company and trailblazer in next-generation traffic management solutions. The Constellix GeoDNS platform offers the most powerful and precise DNS query management, engineered for the cloud. The platform is fully integrated with Constellix Sonar, which offers a range of advanced monitoring features and intelligent analytics tools.­­­­